Claim Filed Against Petropavlovsk and Its Directors. Petropavlovsk PLC ("Petropavlovsk" or the "Company") announces that JSC Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies ("UGC"), the Company's major shareholder, has today issued a derivative claim in the High Court of Justice (Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, Insolvency and Companies List) (the "Claim"), together with an application for injunctive relief (the "Application") in connection with the previously announced sale by the Company of a 29.9% stake in IRC Limited ("IRC") to Stocken Board AG ("Stocken" and the "Stocken Transaction").

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO