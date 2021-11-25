ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

An annual tradition: Robin Young's trip to Vermont to see the snow geese

kclu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Here & Now tradition, we revisit Robin Young’s trip to see...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India detects its first two cases of Omicron variant

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India has detected its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, both in the southern state of Karnataka, a health ministry official said on Thursday, as the government urged more widespread testing. "All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Supreme Court signals support for upholding Mississippi's restrictive abortion law

Washington — The future of abortion rights faced its most consequential test in nearly 30 years Wednesday when the Supreme Court convened to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at early five decades of precedent, with the conservative justices appearing inclined to let stand a Mississippi law at the heart of the case and pave the way for states to impose more stringent limits on abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Associated Press

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
TENNIS
CBS News

Astronauts cleared for spacewalk two days after debris concerns

Running two days late because of concerns about possibly threatening space debris, a veteran astronaut and a rookie teamed up Thursday for a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna outside the International Space Station. Floating in the lab's Quest airlock, astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were expected to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy