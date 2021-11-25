Ghostbusters' biggest devotees get ready to welcome new fans

A Chinese-American couple has donated a record $125 million to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to renovate the space that houses its collection of modern and contemporary art, the institution said Tuesday. The donation by Oscar Tang and his wife Agnes Hsu-Tang is the largest capital gift the Met -- one of New York City's biggest tourist attractions -- has ever received in its 151-year history. In return, the newly renovated space will bear their names, the museum said. The injection of funds will allow the museum to carry out a long-postponed project offering a multidisciplinary "re-envisioning" of 80,000 square feet (7,400 square meters) of galleries and public space that house its collection of modern and contemporary art.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO