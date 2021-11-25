ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ghostbusters' biggest devotees get ready to welcome new fans

kclu.org
 6 days ago

The Ghostbusters franchise is known to have an especially ardent following. But...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

Opera 'Sweet Land' creates new stories for the settling of America

The opera “Sweet Land” incorporates both Indigenous and non-Indigenous voices for a new take on the settling of America. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with one of the composers Raven Chacon and Aja Couchois Duncan, who co-wrote the libretto. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
PERFORMING ARTS
kclu.org

This self-taught cowbell artisan has the beat

Steelworker Ulisis Santiago of Wisconsin is also a musician. After a master cowbell maker died a few years ago, Santiago taught himself how to handcraft cowbells and has become internationally known for his instruments. Maayan Silver of WUWM reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNET

Ghostbusters: Afterlife collapses under fan-baiting nostalgia

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters now, is a direct sequel and unabashed ode to the beloved 1984 spook-zapping comedy... and the Ghostbusters toys, the Ghostbusters cartoon and just general nostalgia for the good old days. Sure, Afterlife makes some effort to chart a new direction for the specter-detecting franchise. But it's directed by Jason Reitman with input from his father Ivan Reitman, director of the original films, and it's absolutely stuffed with fan-baiting references to the '80s originals that pile up until they completely overpower any spark of originality.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostbusters#Npr
kclu.org

Looking for a unique holiday movie? 'The Humans' is a dark, psychological drama

Thanksgiving may be a time for loving gatherings and joyful celebration for some families, but not for the Blake family in Stephen Karam's dark, psychological drama "The Humans." Erik and Deirdre Blake, played by Richard Jenkins and Jayne Houdyshell, travel from their home in Scranton, Pa., to spend the holiday in the almost completely unfurnished and somewhat dilapidated Manhattan apartment shared by their daughter Brigid and her boyfriend, Richard. Here's Erik giving a pre-dinner champagne toast.
MOVIES
kclu.org

'Jade Legacy,' final in the Green Bone Saga trilogy, is about endings

Open the cover of a Fonda Lee Green Bone Saga book and you can smell the blood on the pages. Autumn leaves, too. Strong tea. Watermelon soda and sea air, delicate perfume and gunsmoke. You fall into these books like a love affair — all rough physicality and surprise — but stay (across thousands of pages) because there's so much more to it than that. Laughs. Heartbreak. Depths that loom unexpectedly. Friends that come and go.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
AFP

New York's Met gets its biggest donation ever

A Chinese-American couple has donated a record $125 million to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to renovate the space that houses its collection of modern and contemporary art, the institution said Tuesday. The donation by Oscar Tang and his wife Agnes Hsu-Tang is the largest capital gift the Met -- one of New York City's biggest tourist attractions -- has ever received in its 151-year history. In return, the newly renovated space will bear their names, the museum said. The injection of funds will allow the museum to carry out a long-postponed project offering a multidisciplinary "re-envisioning" of 80,000 square feet (7,400 square meters) of galleries and public space that house its collection of modern and contemporary art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
gamingonphone.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe is a new AR based horror title on the Ghostbuster movies

Imprezario Entertainment, a developer company known for augmented reality content like Night Terrors- Bloody Mary, recently announced the release of a new horror AR titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe. The game is based on the upcoming movie by Sony Pictures ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe is an AR game where players...
VIDEO GAMES
kclu.org

Traditional Turkmen recipes featured in first of its kind book in U.S.

Chef and author Gyulshat Esenova describes how the desert climate of her native Turkmenistan shaped traditional Turkmen food, such as lamb cutlet. Esenova is the author of “Sachak: Traditional Turkmen Recipes In A Modern Kitchen,” which she describes as the first cookbook of Turkmen recipes published in the U.S. Excerpt...
RECIPES
StarWars.com

Get Ready for the Premiere of The Book of Boba Fett with New Character Posters!

The first character posters for The Book of Boba Fett have been revealed. In preparation for the debut of the new Star Wars live-action Original Series, today Lucasfilm announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 29,. To celebrate, Disney+ released character posters...
MOVIES
kclu.org

Elbow tugs on the strings of childhood, life and death in album 'Flying Dream One'

The band Elbow writes personal, deeply felt songs. On their last album, the lead singer and lyricist Guy Garvey reflected on the death of his father and his consternation over Britain leaving the European Union. This institution of British rock has a new album now put together over the course of this pandemic, and it is reflective, poetic and nostalgic, spotlighting tales from Guy Garvey's childhood. It's called "Flying Dream 1."
MUSIC
kclu.org

Chinese American authors dig up buried family stories on Thanksgiving

As a kid, “Seeing Ghosts” author Kate Chow recalls hearing about her family history like it was far away lore — separated by thousands of miles and language barriers. But those obstacles didn’t stop her from excavating the sort of deep family stories that so many are unearthing around the Thanksgiving table today.
SOCIETY
kclu.org

Daniel Dae Kim talks about 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' and representation

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with actor Daniel Dae Kim, about his role in National Geographic's The Hot Zone: Anthrax., in which an FBI agent sets out to find who is sending letters laced with anthrax. Gabe O'Connor. Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tyra Banks called out for paying America’s Next Top Model contestants as little as $40 a day

An America’s Next Top Model alum recently revealed that contestants on Tyra Banks’s show were paid as little as $40 (£30) per episode. Former plus size model Sarah Hartshorne appeared on cycle nine of the show in 2007. Responding to a tweet from 30 November, she confirmed that not only were contestants paid such a paltry amount, but they also had to pay for their own food.Tyra Banks, the host, judge and executive producer of America’s Next Top Model, was first called out by Twitter user @jiggyjayy2 on Tuesday. “The fact that girls on ANTM were getting paid $40...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy