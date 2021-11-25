ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Native people, Thanksgiving is a day of mourning — not rejoicing

For the full article, click here. This year marks the 400th anniversary that the pilgrims landed on Plymouth rock....

KQED

Thanksgiving Offers Day of Reflection for Many Native Americans in California

Central Valley Native American Tribe Wants its History Remembered. As many people celebrate Thanksgiving in California, some Native Americans have a different perspective on this day and what it means. Among the challenges indigenous people face is keeping their cultures alive. Reporter: Alice Daniel, Valley Public Radio. How Do California...
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘A day of mourning’

On the fourth Thursday in November of each year, millions of households across the country gather with family and friends for a feast. The Thanksgiving celebration in America is one often associated with merrymaking, joyous overeating, and imbibing with those closest to you. But understanding the actual event that inspired the holiday has been warped and misconstrued throughout history.
A return visit to the not-so-prodigious Plymouth Rock

For the full story, click here. Here & Now revisits senior editor Peter O’Dowd‘s expedition to see Plymouth Rock from 2017. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
My grandfather founded the National Day of Mourning to dispel the myth of Thanksgiving. I’m carrying on his legacy.

On Thursday, millions of families across the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving without giving much thought to the truth behind the heavily mythologized and sanitized story taught in schools and promulgated by institutions. According to this myth, 400 years ago, the Pilgrims were warmly welcomed by the “Indians,” and the two groups came together in friendship to break bread. The “Indians” taught the Pilgrims how to live in the “New World,” setting the stage for the eventual establishment of a great land of liberty and opportunity.
Hundreds Gather for Day of Mourning in Plymouth

Thanksgiving is a joyous holiday for most, but for many Native Americans it’s a day to remember all the terrible things that happened to their people. “What we have been doing isn’t working, and what we need to do is to decolonize, bring the land back," Participant June Sapiel said.
Tonya Mosley
Indigenous people face challenges to keeping culture alive

Native Americans are marking “The National Day of Mourning” to raise awareness around historical and ongoing struggles facing Native Americans. Alice Daniel of member station KVPR in Fresno, California reports on how some indigenous people are teaching and sharing their traditions. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021...
Thanksgiving 'myth'? Universities ask whether Americans should 'reconsider' holiday as 'Day of Mourning'

Several American universities are participating in an event asking whether Americans should “reconsider” the Thanksgiving holiday. The alumni associations of the University of Maryland, Florida Gulf Coast University, Washington State University, University of Central Arkansas, Hiram College in Ohio and California State University, Long Beach are participating. According to the...
Native American Heritage Day

November 26 is Native American Heritage Day in the United States, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009. This link brings up a wonderful variety of information about organizations, events, people, and tribes: https://twitter.com/hashtag/NativeAmericanHeritageDay?src=hashtag_click.
This Is America's Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
The demise of Chicago's Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital, the oldest hospital in Chicago, was a safety net facility that treated mostly low-income, elderly and Black patients. It was hemorrhaging money and staff, and eventually closed this year, until getting rescued in the 11th hour for $1. Kristen Schorsch of WBEZ spent a year documenting what happened...
Defining critical race theory

If you were asked to explain what “critical race theory” actually and specifically is, could you?. Don’t feel bad if the honest answer to that question is simply “no.” Do feel bad if the mere mention of C.R.T. angers you, and while the honest answer to the question is still “no,” you are inclined to give an elaborate answer of how and why our schools should not be teaching it.
