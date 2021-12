Apple's iPhone 13 debuted just two months ago and its successor is probably about a year away. But, it's never ever too early for the consumer tech community to start buzzing about what the iPhone 14 (or whatever Apple decides to call it) might look like. We don't know much about the next iPhone's features or even pricing right now, but a slew of rumors suggest the iPhone 14 could sport a notchless design, Wi-Fi 6E support and more.

