Fernando Alonso has said his podium finish at the Qatar Grand Prix showed he is on “another level” compared to when he made his Formula 1 comeback at the start of the season.Alonso finished third for Alpine on Sunday in the first ever edition of the Qatar GP, marking his first podium place since 2014.The Spaniard won back-to-back F1 titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, later leaving the sport in 2018 after his second spell with McLaren.Alonso returned to F1 at the start of this season and joined Alpine, and the 40-year-old finished third behind title rivals Lewis...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO