Skin Care

Anti-Aging Devices Market Size to Reach USD 14.22 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

By Emergen Research
Medagadget.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing awareness regarding skin health and beauty, rise in the geriatric population, and growing penetration of social media are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global anti-aging devices market size was USD 7.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD...

www.medgadget.com

houstonmirror.com

The Automotive Air Purifier market to Reach USD 3,175.3 Million Billion Market By 2027: Growing at 16.6% CAGR - Read Market Research

Automotive Air Purifier Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Automotive Air Purifier market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are Sharp, Ecomventures, Incen, Mann+Hummel, Freudenberg, Yadu, Mahle, Toyota Boshoku, Diamond Air Purifier, 3M, Xiaomi, Guangzhou Olansi Healthcare, Bosch, Eureka Forbes, Oransi, Denso, Philips, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology, Panasonic, Honeywell.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Nurse Call System Market Size to Reach USD 3.15 Billion in 2028, Increasing Need To Improve Communication Among Doctors & Nurses & Urgent Need To Reduce Patient Disturbances are Some Key Factors – Reports And Data

Increasing implementation of real-time location solutions integrated with wireless systems in various healthcare organizations is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Real-time location solutions enable healthcare institutions to monitor activities of employees and equipment to improve the overall efficiency. Real-time location system also enhances efficiency by providing call automation solutions for caregivers. By using such systems, it is possible to accurately identify the presence of health professionals and equipment within a facility, thereby enabling simplified work processes.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic – Laparoscopic Devices Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 16.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.8% By 2028 | Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic plc.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is carried out through a keyhole incision. Surgeons can navigate customized laparoscopic instruments to the target location and perform surgery using a small camera and a light source coupled to a tube. This procedure is mostly used for surgeries involving the colon, pancreas, bile duct, and liver.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Dermal Fillers Market is projected to exhibit 2.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Growing inclination towards non-invasive procedures and increasing efficiency of dermal fillers have been driving the dermal fillers market. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study has projected the market to reach US$ 4.04 Bn by the end of 2021. The application of dermal fillers ranges from better aesthetic outcomes to the treatment of forehead augmentation.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Pediatric Vaccine Market is expected to increase at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026

According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Pediatric Vaccine Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”, in terms of revenue, the global Pediatric vaccine market is expected to increase at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026. The global Pediatric vaccine market is expected to reach US$ 27.97 Bn in 2016.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Overview by Top Players, Regions, Segments, Demand is poised to expand at a 6% CAGR through 2031

In a recent market survey, ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts an impressive growth outlook for the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) market. The market valuation reached US$ 370.78 Mn in 2021 and is poised to expand at a 6% CAGR through 2031. Growth registered in the platelet-rich plasma market...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Cordyceps Sinensis and Militaris Extract Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% And estimated to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2028

Cordyceps is a fungus that lives on certain caterpillars in the high mountain regions of China. Most cordyceps supplements are made in a lab. Cordyceps militaris is a potential harbour of bio-metabolites for herbal drugs. The fungus has been used as traditional medicine to treat health conditions, as well as hyposexuality in Asian societies for over a century.
AGRICULTURE
Medagadget.com

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market to Garner US$ 81.6 Million by 2028 | Amgen, Quest Diagnostics, Genentech Inc., Vertex

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market, By Type (Chromosomal Abnormalities, Aneuploidy, X-linked diseases, Single-gene disorders, HLA Typing, Gender Selection, Others (for disability, adult-onset disease)), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Size, Share Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Breath Analyzer Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Akers Biosciences, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, QUEST Products

A breath analyzer is a type of medical device used in the detection of compounds from exhaled breath of a person. Although these devices are used in the detection of blood alcohol content, they can also be used to detect asthma, drugs, tuberculosis, and other diseases relevant to respiratory system. However, breath analyzers cannot measure the blood alcohol concentration directly as it requires further analysis of blood sample. With rising number of road accidents due to alcohol consumption has led to law enforcement to use breath analyzers. Furthermore, breath analyzers can be used for numerous applications by traffic police officers to detect alcohol consumption in a person while driving, to restrain drunken person enter into the company premises, and in medical emergency to detect the influence of alcohol for diagnostic purposes.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Latest Development Report 2021-2028 | Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Radiometer India, Instrumentation Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Laboratory analyzers are self-contained devices that calculate electrolytes in serum. Person biosensor technology is used in benchtop analyzers. Benchtop analyzers have a lower operating cost than portable analyzers. Rising cases of chronic disorders is expected to boost the growth of EME blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market over the forecast period. Saudi Arabia had 24,485 new cancer cases and 10,518 cancer-related deaths in 2018, according to the World Health Organization.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Cosmetic Implants Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years with Profiling Leading Companies like Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc., GC Aesthetics, Dentsply International Inc

Cosmetic Implants are materials that are placed under the skin or over the body to enhance the physical appearance of an individual. Cosmetic implants are specially designed that help individuals to regain their appearance and aesthetically replace their damaged body parts after suffering from trauma or accidents. These implants are placed subdermal or transdermal according to the type of surgical procedure. Cosmetic implants are prosthetics attempted to bring the desired portion of the body back to an acceptable aesthetic norm. Cosmetic implants have a wide applications in cosmetic industry providing higher psychological satisfaction to the people for decorative purposes. Different types of reconstruction procedures are done by cosmetic implants such as tumor removal, laceration repair, maxillofacial surgery, scar revision and hand surgery. Moreover, breast augmentation continues to be the leading surgery technique while buttock augmentation, lower body lift and breast lift have shown rapid growth.
SKIN CARE
Medagadget.com

Exclusive Research Report on Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market with Analysis of New Business Opportunities after Covid-19 Impact | Aspect Biosystems, BioBots TeVido, Organovo, Cyfuse Biomedical

Three-dimensional (3D) printed tissue is a growing area of research, and it is now available for clinical trials. Despite its high cost and complexity, bioprinting has already revolutionized the treatment of bone, cartilage, and soft tissues. The technique has several distinct advantages and is rapidly advancing basic human research. One of the most appealing aspects of this new technology is its accuracy. Although a 3D printed heart ventricle is not yet translatable, it mimics biological heart tissues in contractile movements and histological analysis.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Hospital Information System Market | Increasing Penetration of Technologically Advanced Drive the Industry Growth

The hospital information system market has been estimated to grow at a promising rate in the forthcoming years. This market growth can be attributed to the rising demand from the hospitals for the deployment of advanced IT solutions in order to provide efficient operational efficiency. In addition to this, a growing number of government initiatives are also likely to drive growth impetus in the market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Companion Animal Vaccines Market is projected to exhibit at a robust CAGR of 7% during 2019-2029 | Future Market Insights

Remarkable increase in the companion animal ownership and strong growth of development of the veterinary healthcare infrastructure collectively push the sales of companion animal vaccines in global market. Surpassing the revenues worth US$ 2.5 Bn in 2018, global companion animal vaccines market is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR during 2019 – 2029. Measurable rise in the zoonotic disease prevalence will remain a key factor fueling the demand for companion animal vaccines and drugs.
AGRICULTURE
Medagadget.com

MRI Safe Biopsy Needle Market Analysis and Opportunity by Leading Players (Olympus Corporation, Suretech medical, Hologic, Argon Medical Devices, Medax medical devices, Somatex Medical technologies, C. R. Bard) to 2029

MRI safe biopsy needle is a minimal invasive method of obtaining tissue of the patient with the help of biopsy needle under the MRI guidance. There is increasing adoption of MRI safe biopsy needle procedure as it does not involve any exposure to ionizing radiations and cause less tissue damage by leaving minimum or no scar. Also it involves less patient discomfort and recovery time is short as compared to other biopsy method. Constant improvement in technology are creating opportunities for the market players to come up with better and improved MRI safe biopsy needles. According to the report published by WHO in 2018 cancer is on second number leading to death globally and 1 out of 6 deaths is caused due to cancer.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

eClinical Solutions Market in 2021 – Latest Detailed Analysis Report

The eClinical solutions market has been predicted to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. This increasing market growth can be attributed to the growing R & D activities by the pharma and biopharma companies. In addition to this, an increasing corporation of the software solutions in the clinical trials has also been estimated to fuel growth avenues in the market of the eClinical solutions.
SOFTWARE
Medagadget.com

Endoscopy Device Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Latest Development by 2027 | Accellent, Aesculap, Arthrex Inco, Boston Scientific Corporation

Endoscopy devices are utilized for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications, allowing for a close view of interior organs and body structures. Endoscopic devices, unlike traditional imaging techniques such as X-rays, have a tube-like tool called an endoscope that is put directly within the organ and provides an extensive information of the organs under examination.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Advanced Wound Management Market is projected to grow at a steady pace, exceeding a market valuation of US$ 6.5 Bn between 2021 and 2031 due to high growth as chronic wound cases continue to rise: FMI

Growing investments in the healthcare sector, coupled with innovations in Advanced Wound Management products are anticipated to positively shape demand in the upcoming years. With increasing incidence of chronic wounds globally, Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the advanced wound management market to exceed US$ 6.5 Bn between 2021-2031. In 2020,...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Electronic Medical Records Market is expected to grow by US$ 21,845.0 Million by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are stored electronically. This means that information about a patient’s health history is available across various health care settings. These records are often shared among physicians and hospitals, which makes them valuable to other medical professionals. However, the process of creating and sharing these records can be complex. An EMR is not just available to doctors. It can be used by physicians from different specialty areas, which helps reduce overall costs. Another advantage of electronic medical records is that they are accessible anywhere. If a patient goes to a different healthcare facility, the same information will be provided.
BUSINESS

