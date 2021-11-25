Anti-Aging Devices Market Size to Reach USD 14.22 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Cosmetic Implants are materials that are placed under the skin or over the body to enhance the physical appearance of an individual. Cosmetic implants are specially designed that help individuals to regain their appearance and aesthetically replace their damaged body parts after suffering from trauma or accidents. These implants are placed subdermal or transdermal according to the type of surgical procedure. Cosmetic implants are prosthetics attempted to bring the desired portion of the body back to an acceptable aesthetic norm. Cosmetic implants have a wide applications in cosmetic industry providing higher psychological satisfaction to the people for decorative purposes. Different types of reconstruction procedures are done by cosmetic implants such as tumor removal, laceration repair, maxillofacial surgery, scar revision and hand surgery. Moreover, breast augmentation continues to be the leading surgery technique while buttock augmentation, lower body lift and breast lift have shown rapid growth.

