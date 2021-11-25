ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas State Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

By Matt Galatzan
 7 days ago

What to make of Kansas State? No, really, what kind of team are they?

Are we going to get the team that lost three in a row in the middle of the season? or the one that won three of its last four games, and made Baylor sweat last weekend.

That is a question that will soon be answered.

For the Wildcats to win, they will have to continue the impressive defensive play that they have shown over the first 11 weeks.

The Kansas State defense has been the strength of the team all season long. Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Wildcats rank third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, second in rush defense, fifth in pass defense, and third in total defense.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com throughout our season preview series, as we analyze every opponent on Texas' schedule in 2021.

Now, back to the Wildcats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGv8F_0d6pVepJ00

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The Wildcats leading pass rusher, Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been a terror off of the edge for the Wildcats all season. He currently sits with 11 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and three quarterback hurries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIaEo_0d6pVepJ00

DB Russ Yeast

The biggest playmaker in the Wildcats secondary, defensive back Russ yeast leads the team with three interceptions. He also has 40 total tackles and nine pass breakups on the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xjSa_0d6pVepJ00

LB Daniel Green

The Wildcats leading tackler, linebacker Daniel Green has been as reliable as they come on the second level. So far this season, Green has 72 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and three quarterback hurries.

Austin, TX
