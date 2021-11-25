Insider Eliminates Top Candidate Dave Aranda From USC Job

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has had tremendous success with the Bears this season. In-turn, his accomplishments have tabbed him as a 'potential top candidate' to land the USC or LSU job vacancies.

Aranda has been in Waco, TX for two years, and has rebuilt the program quickly. In his first season the team went [2-7], while this year [9-2]. Despite being a hot candidate around the coaching carousel, Aranda is reportedly staying put in Texas.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, reported that Baylor has proposed a new contract to Aranda, who will remain with the Bears.

Aranda recently appeared on Fox Sports, and shared his thoughts on staying at Baylor for the long-haul.

"I love it here, and this is where I want to be, and I think the fit here at Baylor is so strong."

USC announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton in September following a loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

"During the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a press release.

"The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."

