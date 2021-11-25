ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Insider Eliminates Top Candidate Dave Aranda From USC Job

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 6 days ago

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has had tremendous success with the Bears this season. In-turn, his accomplishments have tabbed him as a 'potential top candidate' to land the USC or LSU job vacancies.

Aranda has been in Waco, TX for two years, and has rebuilt the program quickly. In his first season the team went [2-7], while this year [9-2]. Despite being a hot candidate around the coaching carousel, Aranda is reportedly staying put in Texas.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, reported that Baylor has proposed a new contract to Aranda, who will remain with the Bears.

Aranda recently appeared on Fox Sports, and shared his thoughts on staying at Baylor for the long-haul.

"I love it here, and this is where I want to be, and I think the fit here at Baylor is so strong."

USC announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton in September following a loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

"During the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a press release.

"The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Washington Expected to Target Matt Campbell, Dave Aranda: Report

According to an article from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Washington intends to target Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Baylor’s Dave Aranda to fill its coaching vacancy after firing Jimmy Lake last Sunday. This should come as no surprise if you have been paying attention to either of the programs for...
IOWA STATE
AllTrojans

Big 12 Coach Emerges as Potential USC Head Coaching Candidate

The USC Trojans have yet to select their next head coach, as the 2021 season comes to a close. While there have been some 'obvious' names thrown around since Clay Helton's firing including James Franklin [Penn State], Luke Fickell [Cincinnati] or Matt Campbell [Iowa State] one report believes that Big 12 head coach Dave Aranda could be a great fit for the Trojans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Report: USC, Washington 'very intrigued' by Baylor's Aranda

Dave Aranda could be one of the most sought-after coaches in this year's hiring cycle. USC and Washington are both "very intrigued" by the prospect of hiring the Baylor head coach, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports. The Bears went 2-7 in Aranda's first season in 2020, but his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Dave Aranda
247Sports

Dave Aranda's increased aggression adding value to his resume

After helping LSU win the national championship in 2019, Dave Aranda bet on himself and accepted a head coaching opportunity at Baylor. Initially, it seemed like the first-time head coach might've been in over his head (2-7 in the pandemic season of 2020). However, Aranda's adjusted his mindset and evolved quicker than expected. With several opportunities available at the Power Five level, Aranda has elevated Baylor to No. 11 nationally with an 8-2 ranking ahead of this weekend's game at Kansas State, (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and he's elevated himself into a candidate for the highest caliber of job.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Bears#American Football#Baylor#Lsu#Sports Illustrated#Stanford Cardinal#Social Media
Scarlet Nation

Making the Case: Looking at Dave Aranda for LSU coaching job

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was brought to Baton Rouge for one reason -- make the right hires needed to lead the LSU program through the next decade. Woodward's ability to make transformative hires has been his calling card for years. It has only grown during his brief return to the Pelican State with the hires of Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey to lead the women's basketball team and poached Pac-12 Coach of the Year Jay Johnson from the Arizona baseball program.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU Head Coach Profile: Baylor's Dave Aranda

As the regular season comes to an end on Saturday, it puts the LSU Tigers one step closer to naming the next head football coach. Plenty of names have been speculated about. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker have been the most talked about. Fisher is adamant on staying, Riley feels like a pipedream, and Tucker is about to sign a 10-year extension with the Spartans.
NFL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Matt Campbell, Bob Stoops, Dave Aranda Listed as Florida Targets

Florida fired Dan Mullen early Sunday morning and the search for his replacement is already in full swing. It seems as if the Gators are looking for a “splash” hire and the list of names to succeed Mullen is an impressive one. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd compiled a list of candidates for the Florida job and among the names are three tied into the Big 12; two currently coaching in the conference and one whose legend was born by running it. Here is what Dodd had to say about the current Big 12 coaches in regards to the job in Gainesville:
FLORIDA STATE
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Why Dave Aranda might be a prime candidate as LSU search winds down

Whomever LSU chooses to be its next football coach, there will be some fans or factions who don’t like the pick. Lincoln Riley. Billy Napier. Mel Tucker. In the name of Pop Warner, Nick Saban himself could return to Baton Rouge to “finish the job,” and someone would, rightfully, point out that he just turned 70 last month. Father Time won’t be outflanked by the Saban “process.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football insider: 'Not enough really good candidates right now' to fill top coaching vacancies

Multiple major college football programs are currently on a search for a new head coach, including USC, LSU, Washington and Virginia Tech among others. But who is the right candidate for each? College football insider Bruce Feldman believes top programs with head coach vacancies have perhaps chosen a poor time to part ways with their previous leaders, citing concerns about the current head coaching market combined with the volume of high-profile jobs that are open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Dave Aranda doesn't plan to leave Baylor: 'I love it here'

Dave Aranda’s stance on leaving Baylor is becoming clear. Aranda is in his second season as Baylor’s head coach and has the Bears at 9-2. That’s a major turnaround from their 2-7 record a season ago. Thanks to his success this year, buttressed by the way his defense shut down...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
770
Followers
786
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy