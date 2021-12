Whether you’re getting up early for a Turkey Trot, working off your Thanksgiving dinner with the dogs, or passing out in front of football on tv; Thursday’s weather will cooperate. It’s not going to be a completely dry day. There’s a chance of a few isolated flurries in the morning or sprinkles in the afternoon. However, if you do see any precipitation at your house, it will be very light and it won’t last long. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower 40s. Meanwhile, long after the dishes are done, a late-evening cold front will bring a chance of light valley rain and mountain snow to the area. Keep that in mind if you’re heading out to get some day-after-Thanksgiving deals.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO