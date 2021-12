MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents with students in the Archdiocese of Miami schools can now opt out of having their children wear masks in school, even if they are not vaccinated. The Archdiocese sent a letter to parents saying it will accept decisions made by them in light of the recent reduction in CVID-19 transmission in South Florida. To opt out, parents must complete a consent form. The form needs to signed by a parent/guardian, and provided to the school. This is the first time the Archdiocese is making masks optional for unvaccinated students in its schools. Faculty and staff who work with students in the sixth grade and younger will still be required to wear masks indoors. The Archdiocese recommends those students who are not vaccinated should keep wearing masks indoors.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO