Guillaume Martin joins growing calls to ban ketones for reasons of fairness in the peloton

Groupama-FDJ rider Anthony Roux got sick of seeing rubbish on the side of the road on his training rides, but decided that instead of continuing to get annoyed as he saw the same discarded beer bottle day after day he should do something. First he picked up that bottle and started stuffing other litter in his back pockets, then he at times took a bag so he could pick up more and, as he continued to ‘aim a little higher’, he launched a campaign to encourage others to do the same in their local area.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO