You won’t have to wait two years to get your hands on a fully electric station wagon after all. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Clubsport aren’t the only new cars the Porsche is debuting at this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show. The German marque also showed up with its latest Taycan variant, the GTS, which comes in two versions: a sleek sedan and a high-performance wagon called the Sports Turismo. The GTS Sports Turismo isn’t technically the first Taycan wagon. That honor belongs to the Cross Turismo, which was introduced by the brand last year. But, as Road & Track points...

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO