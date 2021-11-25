The Bent Musket roundtable: Things that Revolution fans should be thankful for

Daniel Olinger: Inside NU and all of our faithful followers. Coming to this school now over two years ago, I had never written anything that was even close to official or publishable work. All I knew was that I loved sports (namely basketball and football) to no end, and that a couple of people told me I could write. Joining this website gave me the first chance to share all of my thoughts on the philosophy, strategy and execution of said sports and receive feedback from an audience that cared. Being apart of Inside NU has given me a lot, from the opportunity to cover my favorite team in the Philadelphia 76ers, to my current job as a scout at Sports Info Solutions. Neither of those come to pass if I don’t first start by writing a couple of pieces for INU way back when, and for that, I am thankful.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO