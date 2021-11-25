ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostbusters' biggest devotees get ready to welcome new fans

 6 days ago

The Ghostbusters franchise is known to have an especially ardent following. But...

Collider

Get Ready for 'Afterlife' with a 'Ghostbusters' Deep Dive

Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details. Welcome back to Collider Movie Club!...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Opera 'Sweet Land' creates new stories for the settling of America

The opera “Sweet Land” incorporates both Indigenous and non-Indigenous voices for a new take on the settling of America. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with one of the composers Raven Chacon and Aja Couchois Duncan, who co-wrote the libretto. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
CNET

Ghostbusters: Afterlife collapses under fan-baiting nostalgia

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters now, is a direct sequel and unabashed ode to the beloved 1984 spook-zapping comedy... and the Ghostbusters toys, the Ghostbusters cartoon and just general nostalgia for the good old days. Sure, Afterlife makes some effort to chart a new direction for the specter-detecting franchise. But it's directed by Jason Reitman with input from his father Ivan Reitman, director of the original films, and it's absolutely stuffed with fan-baiting references to the '80s originals that pile up until they completely overpower any spark of originality.
StarWars.com

Get Ready for the Premiere of The Book of Boba Fett with New Character Posters!

The first character posters for The Book of Boba Fett have been revealed. In preparation for the debut of the new Star Wars live-action Original Series, today Lucasfilm announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 29,. To celebrate, Disney+ released character posters...
boisestatepublicradio.org

An annual tradition: Robin Young's trip to Vermont to see the snow geese

A Here & Now tradition, we revisit Robin Young’s trip to see the snow geese in Vermont with her now late uncle Lachlan Maclachlan Field. For more information about snow geese, click here. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
gamingonphone.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe is a new AR based horror title on the Ghostbuster movies

Imprezario Entertainment, a developer company known for augmented reality content like Night Terrors- Bloody Mary, recently announced the release of a new horror AR titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe. The game is based on the upcoming movie by Sony Pictures ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe is an AR game where players...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bluegrass musician Billy Strings reflects on musical journey

For the full article, click here. And find tour dates here. Bluegrass musician Billy Strings is up for two Grammy awards this year. We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with him from March when he was fresh off of his first Grammy win. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Sunday Puzzle: BR-ing it on

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are B and R, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels. 12. Island in French Polynesia with a repetitive name (2 wds.) 13. Cub in a Hanna-Barbera cartoon (3 wds.)
boisestatepublicradio.org

Looking for a unique holiday movie? 'The Humans' is a dark, psychological drama

Thanksgiving may be a time for loving gatherings and joyful celebration for some families, but not for the Blake family in Stephen Karam's dark, psychological drama "The Humans." Erik and Deirdre Blake, played by Richard Jenkins and Jayne Houdyshell, travel from their home in Scranton, Pa., to spend the holiday in the almost completely unfurnished and somewhat dilapidated Manhattan apartment shared by their daughter Brigid and her boyfriend, Richard. Here's Erik giving a pre-dinner champagne toast.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Newborn gorilla gave Cleveland Zoo challenges — and opportunities

A baby gorilla was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently, a first in its 139-year history. The gorilla caretakers trained the adult gorillas how to nurture a baby ahead of time, which came in handy because the mother did not show a strong maternal instinct. Taylor Haggerty of ideastream...
The Independent

Tyra Banks called out for paying America’s Next Top Model contestants as little as $40 a day

An America’s Next Top Model alum recently revealed that contestants on Tyra Banks’s show were paid as little as $40 (£30) per episode. Former plus size model Sarah Hartshorne appeared on cycle nine of the show in 2007. Responding to a tweet from 30 November, she confirmed that not only were contestants paid such a paltry amount, but they also had to pay for their own food.Tyra Banks, the host, judge and executive producer of America’s Next Top Model, was first called out by Twitter user @jiggyjayy2 on Tuesday. “The fact that girls on ANTM were getting paid $40...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Alaskan museum uncovers unique art from the indigenous Tlingit tribe

Zachary James, the registrar of the Haines Sheldon Museum in Haines, Alaska, had a little extra time on his hands during this pandemic and eight mysterious weathered bentwood boxes. ZACHARY JAMES: If you just looked at it with the naked eye, it would be almost a completely black surface with...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Virgil Abloh, fashion designer, dies at 41 after a private battle with cancer

The fashion designer Virgil Abloh has died of a rare form of cancer. He was a luminary. He founded the label Off-White. He was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear, and he made streetwear into high fashion. Earlier this morning, I talked to NPR's Karen Grigsby Bates. Good morning,...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Sophia Glock divulges her secretive life as a child of CIA officers in 'Passport'

Adolescence - it's rough. You don't know where you fit into this world. It's hard to make friends. You worry about boys and girls and parties, your safety, your future. And you realize that your parents - God bless them - aren't the people you thought they were. That's even before you find out they work for the - well, let's just keep that agency confidential for the moment.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Musician Joanne Shenandoah, a powerful voice for Native culture, dies at 64

Legendary Native American musician Joanne Shenandoah, a trailblazer popular with both mainstream and Native audiences, has died. A multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer who collaborated with such musical icons as Robbie Robertson and Neil Young (as well as with this writer), Shenandoah won a Grammy award and was among the most lauded musicians in the history of the Native American Music Awards. According to her sister Vicky Schenandoah, who confirmed with NPR by phone, she died late Monday night at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz. following a long illness. She was 64.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Gov't Mule goes back to their genre's roots to release first blues album

GOV'T MULE: (Singing) One, two, three. Gov't Mule has been making high-energy Southern rock for more than a quarter century. And while just about all rock 'n' roll owes a lot of its sound to the blues, the new release from Gov't Mule goes all in with a heavy load of blues. And, well, that's pretty much the album title - "Heavy Load Blues."
AFP

New York's Met gets its biggest donation ever

A Chinese-American couple has donated a record $125 million to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to renovate the space that houses its collection of modern and contemporary art, the institution said Tuesday. The donation by Oscar Tang and his wife Agnes Hsu-Tang is the largest capital gift the Met -- one of New York City's biggest tourist attractions -- has ever received in its 151-year history. In return, the newly renovated space will bear their names, the museum said. The injection of funds will allow the museum to carry out a long-postponed project offering a multidisciplinary "re-envisioning" of 80,000 square feet (7,400 square meters) of galleries and public space that house its collection of modern and contemporary art.
boisestatepublicradio.org

New film 'Writing with Fire' spotlights a women-run news service making waves in India

Khabar Lahariya, or “Waves of News,” is India’s only women-led news outlet. Since its founding as a newspaper in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh back in 2002, Khabar Lahariya has grown exponentially. Its Youtube channel has nearly half a million subscribers. Now, the women journalists are the focus of the new documentary “Writing with Fire,” a Hindi-language film that won two awards at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

