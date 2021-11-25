ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Native people, Thanksgiving is a day of mourning — not rejoicing

For the full article, click here. This year marks the 400th anniversary that the pilgrims landed on Plymouth rock....

Thanksgiving 'myth'? Universities ask whether Americans should 'reconsider' holiday as 'Day of Mourning'

Several American universities are participating in an event asking whether Americans should "reconsider" the Thanksgiving holiday. The alumni associations of the University of Maryland, Florida Gulf Coast University, Washington State University, University of Central Arkansas, Hiram College in Ohio and California State University, Long Beach are participating. According to the...
‘A day of mourning’

On the fourth Thursday in November of each year, millions of households across the country gather with family and friends for a feast. The Thanksgiving celebration in America is one often associated with merrymaking, joyous overeating, and imbibing with those closest to you. But understanding the actual event that inspired the holiday has been warped and misconstrued throughout history.
Hundreds Gather for Day of Mourning in Plymouth

Thanksgiving is a joyous holiday for most, but for many Native Americans it’s a day to remember all the terrible things that happened to their people. “What we have been doing isn’t working, and what we need to do is to decolonize, bring the land back," Participant June Sapiel said.
Chairman of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe calls Thanksgiving ‘day of mourning’ for Indigenous community

Thanksgiving is an annual holiday celebrated by many Americans, but not all. This year marks 400 years since English pilgrims and the Eastern Wampanoags allegedly sat down and broke bread. Washington Post reporter Dana Hedgpeth and Brian Weeden, Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, join Joy Reid on Thanksgiving being a ‘day of mourning’ for the Indigenous community.Nov. 25, 2021.
This Is America’s Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
Opera 'Sweet Land' creates new stories for the settling of America

The opera “Sweet Land” incorporates both Indigenous and non-Indigenous voices for a new take on the settling of America. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with one of the composers Raven Chacon and Aja Couchois Duncan, who co-wrote the libretto. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
An annual tradition: Robin Young's trip to Vermont to see the snow geese

A Here & Now tradition, we revisit Robin Young’s trip to see the snow geese in Vermont with her now late uncle Lachlan Maclachlan Field. For more information about snow geese, click here. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Sunday Puzzle: BR-ing it on

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are B and R, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels. 12. Island in French Polynesia with a repetitive name (2 wds.) 13. Cub in a Hanna-Barbera cartoon (3 wds.)
Musician Joanne Shenandoah, a powerful voice for Native culture, dies at 64

Legendary Native American musician Joanne Shenandoah, a trailblazer popular with both mainstream and Native audiences, has died. A multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer who collaborated with such musical icons as Robbie Robertson and Neil Young (as well as with this writer), Shenandoah won a Grammy award and was among the most lauded musicians in the history of the Native American Music Awards. According to her sister Vicky Schenandoah, who confirmed with NPR by phone, she died late Monday night at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz. following a long illness. She was 64.
