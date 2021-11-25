Resolutions for a thankful community

The sixteenth annual Medford Vincentown Rotary Thanks-Giving Community Spiritual Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 7:30 – 9:00 am at the Medford Lakes Country Club on Oak Drive in Medford Lakes, NJ. Keynote speaker for this comeback year is Rev. David Krilov from the Fellowship Alliance Chapel...
Mead Hall hosted its third annual One Table event Wednesday afternoon. Students came together at one long table to celebrate and remember the first Thanksgiving. School Chaplin Joseph Whitehurst said the schools come together to celebrate their common bonds and thank God for their blessings. “We gather, we give thanks...
TAUNTON — It's the time of year when we give thanks for all we have. While this year may not have been much better than the last for many of us, it hasn't stopped those in the Taunton area from counting their blessings. From friends to family, new life to life preserved, our neighbors are taking stock of all the people and things they love.
MASSENA — The Massena Arena will be offering free holiday public skating thanks to sponsors in the community. Donaldson Funeral Home is sponsoring three sessions — 8 to 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. Friday, and 8 to 8:50 p.m. Friday. Northside Community Church is sponsoring a session from...
April Hemphill, Director of Pratt Area Humane Society is feeling thankful these days. Not only is a new HVAC system coming soon that will keep the air fresh and smelling good in the facility at 10233 Bluestem Blvd, Pratt, but donations and grants have been pouring in to help provided support for dogs and cats in need of care in the area.
After a year of celebrating thanks with takeout boxes and limited gatherings, the Summit County community celebrated Thanksgiving together this year. The Rotary Club of Summit County hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal, providing the classic turkey dinner and Thanksgiving sides at the Silverthorne Pavilion. Rotarian Bee Jeanson said Rotary has...
Thanks to suggestions and input from members of the community, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has further developed and enhanced its Sirens of Silence program by offering more communication tools and resources for first responders and families with loved ones who have autism and other special needs. The Sirens...
If you read this paper regularly, you may have seen some articles written by my wonderful wife, Jamie LeVee, over at the United Way here in Gettysburg. If you are lucky, you may have even had the pleasure of meeting Jamie at one of the local events or out and about in the community. If you are really lucky, then you’ve gotten to know Jamie’s bubbly personality, been infected by her enthusiasm, or experienced her passion for music and women’s rights.
Facing deepening challenges presented by inflation and COVID-19, the East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has set a lofty goal for its 2021 Give Thanks Campaign. In honor of its 75th Anniversary, ETCHA is working to raise $75,000. “As you can imagine our resources and energies has been stretched but...
When I started calling and texting and messaging people in Wilmington to ask them what they've been most grateful for in 2021, there are certain answers I was anticipating. Yes, we're all thankful that Southeastern North Carolina didn't get any hurricanes this year, but I was mainly expecting to hear people say "the vaccine" over and over again. It's the COVID-19 vaccine, after all, that has helped slow down the pandemic and has allowed us to re-open businesses and schools, and even resume gathering (masked or not) for performances and other social events.
Ottumwa, IA — Jubilee Bible Church members are thanking their local firefighters by giving them a free meal this Thanksgiving. This year marks the church's 15th anniversary of giving a Thanksgiving meal to firefighters at the Ottumwa Fire Department. Pastor Randy Saylor wants to honor the ones who keep Ottumwa...
The other day, I ran into someone who was too discouraged to give thanks for much of anything. He’s convinced the world is going to end and the USA – led by what the politicians running California are doing to ruin this once great state — is going to hell in a handbasket.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha community continues to grieve this week following the tragedy that took place Sunday evening. With Thanksgiving Day tomorrow, the community is holding onto grief and a few things to remain thankful for. Many from the Waukesha community made their way to Veteran’s Park on Wednesday...
If we were not still in the grip of a deadly pandemic, with the seven-day average U.S. death toll from the coronavirus hovering just over 1,100 a day, I probably would not have thought of giving thanks this year for the medical researchers who have given this country protection against many life-threatening illnesses.
A multi-faceted pottery studio is looking for families in need this Christmas season. Under the Horizon Pottery Studio, 2650 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, collates food for Blessing Boxes it presents to food-insufficient families at Thanksgiving, Christmas and summer break. The donations are plentiful, but this year the studio is having some trouble finding families in need.
As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez, Councilman Terence McSweeney and Receiver of Taxes Jennifer Montiglio recently gathered with Suffolk County Legislator Jason Richberg at the Wyandanch Senior Nutrition Center to recognize and give thanks to Compare Foods of Wyandanch for their contributions to our community.
The crowd had gathered upon the square, in the hope St. Nicholas soon would be there. The jolly old elf did not disappoint as the holiday season he did anoint. Santa Claus had the honor of lighting the large Christmas Tree that dominates Lincoln Square in downtown Gettysburg in a ceremony held before a huge throng of citizenry on Friday night.
It’s the holiday season. “Happy Holiday” from “The Andy Williams Christmas Album” is playing in the back of my mind while I write this article. Late this month, the Salvation Army’s bells will be ringing and Thanksgiving will be a distant memory when we turn our calendar pages to Dec. 1. The hustle and bustle of planning family get-togethers, preparing holiday meals, decorating, shopping as we prepare to celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and finally the New Year. And, all of this is happening in the midst of our already busy and stressful lives.
Shoppers supporting Gettysburg area merchants may receive some extra cheer this holiday season. The Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) board of directors will be popping into member businesses beginning Saturday and distributing $5 or $10 gift certificates to random shoppers.
Comments / 0