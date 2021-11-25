Resolutions for a thankful community

When I started calling and texting and messaging people in Wilmington to ask them what they've been most grateful for in 2021, there are certain answers I was anticipating. Yes, we're all thankful that Southeastern North Carolina didn't get any hurricanes this year, but I was mainly expecting to hear people say "the vaccine" over and over again. It's the COVID-19 vaccine, after all, that has helped slow down the pandemic and has allowed us to re-open businesses and schools, and even resume gathering (masked or not) for performances and other social events.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO