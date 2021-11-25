ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

How midterm elections, less than one year away, are shaping political decisions now

 6 days ago

ABC News political director Rick Klein joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to...

Seattle Times

Abortion decision could spill into midterm elections

WASHINGTON — A Supreme Court ruling to weaken or overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in the middle of next year’s midterm election campaign would immediately elevate abortion rights into a defining issue and most likely reinvigorate efforts to overhaul the court itself. Even as the justices weigh the...
Georgetown University

Title: 2022 election cycle preview: Policies that will drive outcomes in the midterm elections

McCourt experts weigh in on the current political environment and the key policy issues that will continue to sway voters next year. It seems almost certain that the midterms will continue to be a referendum on US institutions — born from a distrust that Mo Elleithee, executive director of the Institute of Politics and Public Service (GU Politics) at the McCourt School, said “has been driving politics for decades.”
Dan Bongino Loses Conservative Support Amid Rumors His Vaccine Mandate Stand is Really Just ‘Virtue Signaling’

Dan Bongino has been off the air for weeks as he carries out an intense feud with the syndicator of his radio show. It’s a been bad time to take off for a conservative firebrand, given the abundance of news: a tight gubernatorial race in Virginia that ended in a Republican victory, the looming threat of vaccine mandate strikes, and President Joe Biden either falling asleep on the global stage as his approval ratings sink to lower lows.
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
Washington Post

Panicked Democrats are ready to shove Biden aside. Again.

Ten months into President Biden’s term, panicky Democrats have already begun to speculate on who might take his place on the ticket in 2024, despite Biden’s assurances that he intends to stand for reelection. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. A Post story last weekend contained...
MSNBC

The election debate Trump doesn't realize he's already lost

Spend enough time online and you'll inevitably see people challenging well-known rivals to grand debates. Most of the time, these folks believe something foolish, which does nothing to discourage them from daring high-profile foes to match wits in some public forum. When their challenges go ignored, and their would-be adversaries...
MSNBC

David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author David Cay Johnston discusses his new book, The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family, and how the former president continues to grift the American people.Nov. 30, 2021.
