Westside Ballet's presentation of The Nutcracker has been a beloved Los Angeles classic since 1973, providing the perfect opportunity to introduce children to classical music and dance, and in so doing, showcasing the value of the performance arts––a point considered more poignant than ever after the collective nearly two-year drought of live entertainment and arts events throughout the pandemic. The whole family can expect to be entranced once more by the production's lavish scenes and costumes, involving world-class professional dancers performing alongside pre-professional and student performers.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO