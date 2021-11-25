Over One-Quarter of Texas Parents Say They Won't Vaccinate Their Child Against COVID: Poll
The survey comes after the CDC recommended earlier this month that children ages 5 to 11 should receive Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19...www.newsweek.com
That number will increase. Fox, CNN, MSNBC, Facebook, Instagram, Pintrest, etc etc are doing their best to censor all the stories of the vaccine injuries and deaths. But there are other outlets sharing these true stories and word of mouth can’t be stopped. My child will never get one of these kill shots that CDC director Rochelle Walensky admits doesn’t work.
I wonder what Abbott will do when the government cuts off all funding to Texas are Texans willing to pay much higher taxes to keep their state afloat lmao
anyone with any kind of sense will not abuse their children by giving them this death shot
