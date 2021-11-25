ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over One-Quarter of Texas Parents Say They Won't Vaccinate Their Child Against COVID: Poll

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
The survey comes after the CDC recommended earlier this month that children ages 5 to 11 should receive Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19...

Comments / 87

Christopher Gamez
6d ago

That number will increase. Fox, CNN, MSNBC, Facebook, Instagram, Pintrest, etc etc are doing their best to censor all the stories of the vaccine injuries and deaths. But there are other outlets sharing these true stories and word of mouth can’t be stopped. My child will never get one of these kill shots that CDC director Rochelle Walensky admits doesn’t work.

David Baines Valley Sr.
6d ago

I wonder what Abbott will do when the government cuts off all funding to Texas are Texans willing to pay much higher taxes to keep their state afloat lmao

Texas3800
6d ago

anyone with any kind of sense will not abuse their children by giving them this death shot

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
NBC News

Majority of mumps cases are among the vaccinated, CDC finds

Mumps cases continue to circulate in the U.S., largely among vaccinated people, including children. Cases of mumps, once a common childhood illness, declined by more than 99 percent in the U.S. after a vaccine against the highly contagious respiratory infection was developed in 1967. Cases dropped to just 231 in 2003, down from more than 152,000 in 1968. But cases began climbing again in 2006, when 6,584 were reported, most of them in vaccinated people.
bridgemi.com

5 million Michiganders are vaccinated and COVID is surging. Here’s why

A year ago, Michigan was averaging nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and more than 3,700 people were hospitalized with the disease. “We are in the worst moment of this pandemic to date,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Nov. 15, 2020, before ordering sweeping restrictions in an attempt to stem the spread.
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Hawaii Has Received So Far

It has now been 50 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 30, the U.S. has sent 573,238,255 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 174.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
HAWAII STATE
The Leader Newspaper

Lies and Censorship Over Covid Child Vaccine Deaths

This past week, Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former chief science officer and ViP of Pfizer stated that it was "crazy" to give Covid vaccines to children, claiming the Covid vaccine kills "50 times" the number of children as the Covid virus. The political-corporate censorship machine - and his former employer Pfizer - landed on Yeadon like a ton of bricks, accusing him of lies and misinformation - and censored his media accounts. But the data - the hard science - backs up Yeadon's concern that the Covid vaccines will kill more children than Covid itself.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

The states making COVID-19 boosters available to any adults

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration have outlined very specific conditions on who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster. But some states and cities are taking matters into their own hands.
The Register-Guard

Parenting Now: Preparing your child for vaccinations, COVID or otherwise

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. As a parent, it’s never easy seeing your child fret over getting a shot or feeling pain from it, but there are things you can do to help prepare your child for their COVID-19 vaccination or any other shots as part...
KAAL-TV

Poll: COVID-19 won't affect Thanksgiving plans for most Americans

(ABC 6 News) - Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, and with rising COVID-19 infections and vaccines widely available, will your holiday be impacted?. A new poll released from Rasmussen Reports shows COVID-19 won't affect Thanksgiving plans for most Americans. That's four out of five Americans that say they will gather together for Thanksgiving.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

