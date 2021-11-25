ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australian Financial Comparison Service Provider, Canstar, Appoints Angelo Demasi as Chief Product and Tech Officer

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article one of Australia’s largest financial comparison sites, which claims to compare more brands than any other service provider, has confirmed the appointment of Angelo Demasi as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Demasi will be responsible for leading the firm’s digital transformation/innovation strategy, enhancing Canstar’s tech capabilities and providing...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Experian Introduces Service to Help UK Lenders with Offering Quicker, Accurate Lending Decisions

Consumers in the United Kingdom can now get access to enhanced financial products and services, as Experian introduces a service to assist lenders with offering quicker, more accurate, and reliable lending decisions. Work Report™ is reportedly the first digital verification service that should enable clients to consent to digitally share...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Md#Bcg Digital Ventures#Westpac#Nab#Aws#Cdp
martechseries.com

MarketCast Names Carmen Palmer Chief Product Officer

Palmer to lead all product management and development as MarketCast’s first Chief Product Officer. MarketCast announced the appointment of Carmen Palmer to its senior leadership team as its first Chief Product Officer. In this new role for MarketCast, Palmer will be responsible for building upon MarketCast’s world-class research, insights, and data science foundation to deliver a powerful portfolio of new data-driven, scalable products and services to serve the world’s top media companies, sports leagues, and brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Onfido Appoints Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer

Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, today announced the appointment of Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer. Skinner brings over 20 years of marketing and sales experience from some of the world’s most successful enterprise software companies to Onfido’s executive team. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Matt...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Fintech Jeeves and MasterCard are Providing Fully Locally-Issued Physical and Virtual Cards for Mexico’s Businesses

Mexico is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, but its local businesses still struggle to access credit without super-high fees and tedious paperwork. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Jeeves, the financial partner for Mexican businesses, have teamed up to address this issue by introducing a physical card that allows firms to make payments in any local currency from all countries Mastercard currently operates.
PERSONAL FINANCE
aithority.com

1NCE Appoints Ivo Rook As Chief Operating Officer

Former Senior Vice President at T-Mobile / Sprint to lead global expansion. SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom recently invested $50 million in 1NCE. Rook strengthens 1NCE’s position as one of the fastest-growing IoT solutions providers; currently available in more than 100 countries. 1NCE, the inventor of the first global IoT Flat...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
crowdfundinsider.com

DNA Payments Appoints Lloyd Hutchinson as Chief Commercial Officer, Andras Mecser as CFO

an independent, vertically-integrated omnichannel payments platform operating in the United Kingdom and the EU, is pleased to confirm the appointments of Lloyd Hutchinson as the Group’s Chief Commercial Officer and Andras Mecser as Chief Financial Officer. A graduate of the University of York, Lloyd has occupied key senior commercial...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Indonesian Financial Wellness Firm GajiGesa Welcomes $6.6M pre-Series A

an Indonesia-based company that offers financial wellness solutions that include the Earned Wage Access (EWA) program, today announced a $6.6 million pre-Series A round. New contributors to the round include MassMutual Ventures, January Capital, Wagestream, Oliver Jung, Patrick Walujo, Chee-Yann Wong, RS. Bunda Group, and Harish Bahl. Contributions were also received from several existing investors including defy.vc, Quest Ventures, GK Plug and Play, and Next Billion Ventures. The funds are earmarked for product development, Indonesian business growth, and expansion across Southeast Asia.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto.com Exchange Introduces International USD Deposits, Withdrawals with Assistance from Silvergate

Has announced that it’s working with Silvergate, the provider of financial infrastructure solutions to the virtual currency industry, in order to introduce USD deposits and withdrawals to its institutional clients. As mentioned in an update shared with CI, this integration is “an additional on/off-ramp solution on the Crypto.com Exchange.”. Through...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Ansira Appoints Ed McLaughlin as Chief Product and Technology Officer

McLaughlin joins the executive leadership team bringing more than 25 years of experience. Ansira Partners, Inc. , a global marketing technology and services firm, announced that Ed McLaughlin has joined the executive leadership team in the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer. He will report to Ansira’s Chief Executive Officer Jay Dettling and will oversee product strategy and business alignment.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Algofi Welcomes $2.8M to Grow DeFi Lending, Stablecoin Protocol

a lending market and stablecoin protocol built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced $2.8 million in seed funding during Decipher, Algorand’s annual community conference. Union Square Ventures, Arrington XRP Capital, and Pillar VC led the round, with participation from Y Combinator, Formulate Ventures, and Shine VC. “Decentralized lending opens...
RETAIL
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: Australia’s Westpac Brings Enhanced Mobile App to Android Clients

Is bringing its enhanced mobile app to Android clients, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to accelerate the adoption and usage of virtual banking services. The app from Westpac makes it quicker, convenient, and a lot more secure for clients to effectively manage their funds, supported by intuitive search and navigation tools, improved security, personalized banking services and a more user-friendly design.
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK based Thought Machine Finalizes $200M Series C Round at $1B+ Valuation

Nyca Partners has led Thought Machine’s latest investment round. The raise also included participation from existing investors Lloyds Banking Group, British Patient Capital, Eurazeo, SEB, Molten Ventures, Backed, and IQ Capital. After the round, Thought Machine is reporting a valuation of more than $1 billion. Established in 2014 by ex-Google...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy