13 Montreal Rappers Repping the 514

By Erik Leijon
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal’s known more for its solitudes than scenes, but that doesn’t mean the city is a bilingual bucket full of fighting crabs. Variety is the spice of life, and it’s also the special sauce that goes on Montreal rap’s steamé...

www.complex.com

canadianbeats.ca

Canadian Beats Passport: Finneas in Montreal, QC

After a night of pure classic rock with The Damn Truth on Friday, we returned for a second dose of Corona Theater (pun intended) last night for the penultimate stop of Finneas‘ Optimist Tour. Marinelli opened the show in front of an already-packed audience (we met fans who had been camping since 3am the night prior!). While he revealed early on that this tour was his first time performing on a stage, the multi-instrumentalist kicked things off in style with a nice set full of energy and fun interactions with the crowd.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

IN PHOTOS – The Damn Truth in Montreal, QC

It had been a while since we last visited Montreal’s Corona Theater! With its name being an obvious reminder of why it had to shut down, it finally reopened its doors on Thursday, after 20 months without a show! We headed over to the Sud-Ouest‘s iconic venue for night two of The Damn Truth‘s tour stop in Montreal. With the ban on dancing and full capacity restrictions being lifted earlier in the week, we knew we were in for a real treat for this band’s homecoming!
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

10 spots for bubble tea in Montreal that are worth the slurp

This Taiwanese specialty is bubbling up everywhere right now, so it's time to dive into the best bubble tea in Montreal. Whether it it's summer or winter, nothing beats the some bubble tea in Montreal. Much like the best ice cream or the best ramen in Montreal, however hot or cold the food is, Montrealers rarely need a specific season to enjoy what they love. Whether it's sweet or unsweetened, with brown sugar or palm sugar tapioca pearls, with flavored milk or not, herbal jelly or none, with sweet and sour cream or not; however you take it, the simple act of customizing your drink the way you want it is as enjoyable as the drink is itself. Here are the best places to find a great drink and long lines, from Downtown Montreal to Chinatown.
DRINKS
#Montreal#Rapper
