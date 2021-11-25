13 Montreal Rappers Repping the 514

This Taiwanese specialty is bubbling up everywhere right now, so it's time to dive into the best bubble tea in Montreal. Whether it it's summer or winter, nothing beats the some bubble tea in Montreal. Much like the best ice cream or the best ramen in Montreal, however hot or cold the food is, Montrealers rarely need a specific season to enjoy what they love. Whether it's sweet or unsweetened, with brown sugar or palm sugar tapioca pearls, with flavored milk or not, herbal jelly or none, with sweet and sour cream or not; however you take it, the simple act of customizing your drink the way you want it is as enjoyable as the drink is itself. Here are the best places to find a great drink and long lines, from Downtown Montreal to Chinatown.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO