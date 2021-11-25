ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

For Native people, Thanksgiving is a day of mourning — not rejoicing

wvxu.org
 6 days ago

For the full article, click here. This year marks the 400th anniversary that the pilgrims landed on Plymouth rock....

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

Related
KQED

Thanksgiving Offers Day of Reflection for Many Native Americans in California

Central Valley Native American Tribe Wants its History Remembered. As many people celebrate Thanksgiving in California, some Native Americans have a different perspective on this day and what it means. Among the challenges indigenous people face is keeping their cultures alive. Reporter: Alice Daniel, Valley Public Radio. How Do California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Thanksgiving 'myth'? Universities ask whether Americans should 'reconsider' holiday as 'Day of Mourning'

Several American universities are participating in an event asking whether Americans should "reconsider" the Thanksgiving holiday. The alumni associations of the University of Maryland, Florida Gulf Coast University, Washington State University, University of Central Arkansas, Hiram College in Ohio and California State University, Long Beach are participating. According to the...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NECN

Hundreds Gather for Day of Mourning in Plymouth

Thanksgiving is a joyous holiday for most, but for many Native Americans it’s a day to remember all the terrible things that happened to their people. “What we have been doing isn’t working, and what we need to do is to decolonize, bring the land back," Participant June Sapiel said.
PLYMOUTH, MA
wvxu.org

A return visit to the not-so-prodigious Plymouth Rock

For the full story, click here. Here & Now revisits senior editor Peter O’Dowd‘s expedition to see Plymouth Rock from 2017. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
LIFESTYLE
thelily.com

My grandfather founded the National Day of Mourning to dispel the myth of Thanksgiving. I’m carrying on his legacy.

On Thursday, millions of families across the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving without giving much thought to the truth behind the heavily mythologized and sanitized story taught in schools and promulgated by institutions. According to this myth, 400 years ago, the Pilgrims were warmly welcomed by the “Indians,” and the two groups came together in friendship to break bread. The “Indians” taught the Pilgrims how to live in the “New World,” setting the stage for the eventual establishment of a great land of liberty and opportunity.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tonya Mosley
MSNBC

Chairman of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe calls Thanksgiving ‘day of mourning’ for Indigenous community

Thanksgiving is an annual holiday celebrated by many Americans, but not all. This year marks 400 years since English pilgrims and the Eastern Wampanoags allegedly sat down and broke bread. Washington Post reporter Dana Hedgpeth and Brian Weeden, Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, join Joy Reid on Thanksgiving being a ‘day of mourning’ for the Indigenous community.Nov. 25, 2021.
FESTIVAL
wvxu.org

Chinese American authors dig up buried family stories on Thanksgiving

As a kid, “Seeing Ghosts” author Kate Chow recalls hearing about her family history like it was far away lore — separated by thousands of miles and language barriers. But those obstacles didn’t stop her from excavating the sort of deep family stories that so many are unearthing around the Thanksgiving table today.
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Mourning#Rejoice#Native#Npr
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
wvxu.org

A drive-through Hanukkah light experience is coming to Cincinnati

Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights so it's only fitting Cincinnati is finally getting a drive-through Hanukkah lights display. Rockwern Academy is transforming its parking lot into an illuminated Hanukkah display Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. "We're excited to do a Hanukkah display, in part, because there...
CINCINNATI, OH
Republic

Defining critical race theory

If you were asked to explain what “critical race theory” actually and specifically is, could you?. Don’t feel bad if the honest answer to that question is simply “no.” Do feel bad if the mere mention of C.R.T. angers you, and while the honest answer to the question is still “no,” you are inclined to give an elaborate answer of how and why our schools should not be teaching it.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KLEM

Rejoice Community Church To Again Host Thanksgiving Meal

(Le Mars) — For the past 16 years, the Rejoice Community Church of Le Mars has prepared a traditional Thanksgiving meal to be served to the general community, and this year is no different. Mike Metten serves as the pastor of the Rejoice Community Church, and says as many as 70 different volunteers help with the large feast. Pastor Metten says the Community Thanksgiving meal was for many years organized by Gene and Adri Riesch.
LE MARS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy