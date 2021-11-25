Ghostbusters' biggest devotees get ready to welcome new fans

Los Angeles based Duo El Ten Eleven have released a new song titled “New Year’s Eve” In the song, the duo layer heavy drums and a droning guitar over each other, looping the sound so that it repeats and seems to get louder or change in pitch. There are constant synth sounding noises and competing guitar and bass riffs that take over for one another throughout the song. While there are no lyrics, the progression of the sound takes the listener through different emotions, as the track slowly gains stream as it approaches its ending. The band themselves said that the song is about “Cautious Optimism” It fits with the theme of New Years Eve, as the band hopes for a better future, while recognizing the danger that comes with that.

