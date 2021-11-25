ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostbusters' biggest devotees get ready to welcome new fans

 6 days ago

The Ghostbusters franchise is known to have an especially ardent following. But...

Cosmopolitan

Get to Know the 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Cast, From Old Faves to New Faces

More than 30 years after the first two movies were released, Ghostbusters is back for a third direct sequel. But instead of focusing on the original supernatural-fighting characters, this time the story is centered around a family that discovers their odd connection to ghostbusting in the '80s...and that's all we're going to say to avoid spoilers for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which hits theaters today (November 19).
CNET

Ghostbusters: Afterlife collapses under fan-baiting nostalgia

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters now, is a direct sequel and unabashed ode to the beloved 1984 spook-zapping comedy... and the Ghostbusters toys, the Ghostbusters cartoon and just general nostalgia for the good old days. Sure, Afterlife makes some effort to chart a new direction for the specter-detecting franchise. But it's directed by Jason Reitman with input from his father Ivan Reitman, director of the original films, and it's absolutely stuffed with fan-baiting references to the '80s originals that pile up until they completely overpower any spark of originality.
wvxu.org

A return visit to the not-so-prodigious Plymouth Rock

For the full story, click here. Here & Now revisits senior editor Peter O’Dowd‘s expedition to see Plymouth Rock from 2017. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
StarWars.com

Get Ready for the Premiere of The Book of Boba Fett with New Character Posters!

The first character posters for The Book of Boba Fett have been revealed. In preparation for the debut of the new Star Wars live-action Original Series, today Lucasfilm announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 29,. To celebrate, Disney+ released character posters...
wvxu.org

Newborn gorilla gave Cleveland Zoo challenges — and opportunities

A baby gorilla was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently, a first in its 139-year history. The gorilla caretakers trained the adult gorillas how to nurture a baby ahead of time, which came in handy because the mother did not show a strong maternal instinct. Taylor Haggerty of ideastream...
wvxu.org

New film 'Writing with Fire' spotlights a women-run news service making waves in India

Khabar Lahariya, or “Waves of News,” is India’s only women-led news outlet. Since its founding as a newspaper in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh back in 2002, Khabar Lahariya has grown exponentially. Its Youtube channel has nearly half a million subscribers. Now, the women journalists are the focus of the new documentary “Writing with Fire,” a Hindi-language film that won two awards at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
Outsider.com

Tommy Lane, Who Starred in ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Shaft,’ Dead at 83

Actor and stuntman Tommy Lane, known for his roles in Live and Let Die and Shaft, has died at a Florida hospital. He was 83 years old. The performer died after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Variety reports. Lane, who began life as Tommy Lee Jones in Miami, was a jazz musician as well as an actor and stuntman. After his acting roles in the 1970s, he played trumpet and flugelhorn at Blue Note in New York City during the 1980s.
gamingonphone.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe is a new AR based horror title on the Ghostbuster movies

Imprezario Entertainment, a developer company known for augmented reality content like Night Terrors- Bloody Mary, recently announced the release of a new horror AR titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe. The game is based on the upcoming movie by Sony Pictures ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe is an AR game where players...
wvxu.org

Hanukkah celebrations provide comfort during times of loss

This past year people have lost so much they once took for granted, whether health or family. Rabbis and others say that Hanukkah, with its story of resilience, can provide some comfort. The holiday celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greeks and the rededication of the second temple...
The Independent

Tyra Banks called out for paying America’s Next Top Model contestants as little as $40 a day

An America’s Next Top Model alum recently revealed that contestants on Tyra Banks’s show were paid as little as $40 (£30) per episode. Former plus size model Sarah Hartshorne appeared on cycle nine of the show in 2007. Responding to a tweet from 30 November, she confirmed that not only were contestants paid such a paltry amount, but they also had to pay for their own food.Tyra Banks, the host, judge and executive producer of America’s Next Top Model, was first called out by Twitter user @jiggyjayy2 on Tuesday. “The fact that girls on ANTM were getting paid $40...
AFP

New York's Met gets its biggest donation ever

A Chinese-American couple has donated a record $125 million to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to renovate the space that houses its collection of modern and contemporary art, the institution said Tuesday. The donation by Oscar Tang and his wife Agnes Hsu-Tang is the largest capital gift the Met -- one of New York City's biggest tourist attractions -- has ever received in its 151-year history. In return, the newly renovated space will bear their names, the museum said. The injection of funds will allow the museum to carry out a long-postponed project offering a multidisciplinary "re-envisioning" of 80,000 square feet (7,400 square meters) of galleries and public space that house its collection of modern and contemporary art.
mxdwn.com

El Ten Eleven Get Ready For The New Year With New Single “New Year’s Eve”

Los Angeles based Duo El Ten Eleven have released a new song titled “New Year’s Eve” In the song, the duo layer heavy drums and a droning guitar over each other, looping the sound so that it repeats and seems to get louder or change in pitch. There are constant synth sounding noises and competing guitar and bass riffs that take over for one another throughout the song. While there are no lyrics, the progression of the sound takes the listener through different emotions, as the track slowly gains stream as it approaches its ending. The band themselves said that the song is about “Cautious Optimism” It fits with the theme of New Years Eve, as the band hopes for a better future, while recognizing the danger that comes with that.
The Guardian

The Wiz review – a warm and wondrous ode to Black joy

Director Matthew Xia’s updated staging of The Wiz – the 1970s “super soul musical” based on The Wizard of Oz – begins, like MGM’s beloved film of L Frank Baum’s children’s book, in a world drained of colour. Kansas is the name of the grey tower block where Dorothy lives with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, watching news footage of Black Lives Matter protests flicker across the TV in black and white.
iowapublicradio.org

With 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' fans welcome a new generation to their ranks

Here's the thing about 1984's Ghostbusters: It's got comedy, it's got romance, it's got horror and it's got sci-fi. That blend of genres — somehow accessible to both children and adults — helped create legions of die hard fans. It also laid the foundation for a gigantic market for children's toys and adult apparel.
