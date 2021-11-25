ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five ways Ring Fit Adventure fits into family life

By GamesRadar Staff
gamesradar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing Fit Adventure might look like something you need to carve out time in the day for, but the beauty is that it can fit anywhere—whether that’s a spare ten minutes on a school morning (some chance) or getting the whole family doing something active for an hour on an otherwise...

www.gamesradar.com

KTAL

Sponsored Content: Fit For Life Friday!!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It’s Fit For Life Friday, so we talked with Super-Mann Blount; he talks about health choices, and a well-balanced diet can help you not only lose weight but also feel better and get better sleep. For more Fit For Life Friday’s, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the community tab then Fit For Life.
WORKOUTS
GoLocalProv

Fit for Life: Stuff the Turkey, Not Yourself

We are in the final 2 months of the year, and I am looking forward to the Holiday Season. I enjoy this time of year because it gets people together and for the most part, it's a joyous time full of celebration. What I don’t like is the fact that...
WORKOUTS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

6 ways to stay fit during the holidays

During the holiday season, the already challenging endeavor of making time for fitness becomes even more difficult. From Thanksgiving through Christmas and New Year’s, it is very easy to overindulge in holiday goodies and neglect your fitness goals. By the time the new year rolls around, many of us feel bloated and out of shape.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
sixtyandme.com

Creating a Life That Fits Like Skin in Your 60s

It seems many women feel stuck and hopeless after 60. Some of the responses to my article “3 Essential Elements to Getting What You Want” are the living proof. I vividly remember that place, those lost years. I remember thinking, “I’m just marking time, waiting to die.” Once I’d given words to that feeling, I knew I had to make big changes. I didn’t want to depart my precious time on this earth with regrets.
LIFESTYLE
#Family Life#Smartphone#Movies
TrendHunter.com

Proactive Postpartum Fitness Apps

The Tummy Warrior Fitness App is an innovative app that is designed to help new mothers improve their postpartum fitness, with a special focus on addressing diastasis recti, a condition where the belly begins to protrude due to a widening of the space between the lateral belly muscles. Devised by...
CELL PHONES
Eurogamer.net

Grab Ring Fit Adventure for only £50 on eBay this Black Friday

Ring Fit Adventure, considered a spiritual successor to the Wii Fit, became an overnight hit last year thanks to lockdowns across the world which left many people exercising indoor and looking for substitutes for the gym. Similar to Wii Sports and Wii Fit, the game uses motion sensors inside the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controller to measure your movement when undergoing physical activity. It's a great way to keep fit while gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
MyTexasDaily

A Festive Menu Fit for Family and Friends

(Family Features) Hearty snacks, seasonal sides, flavorful main dishes and tantalizing desserts all complement one another perfectly for holiday celebrations among loved ones. This year, when planning your menu, be sure to consider recipes that keep family and friends content from the moment they hang up their coats to the goodbye hugs.
RECIPES
oxygenmag.com

22 Fitness and Wellness Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It’s safe to say that health, wellness and workouts are top of mind for everyone this holiday season and as we head into 2022, and that means gift giving might look a little different this year. Sure, the latest gadgets and gizmos will always be low-hanging fruit, but how about setting your loved ones up for success in the gym, the kitchen or during at-home workouts as we enter a new year?
LIFESTYLE
skyhinews.com

Fitness Trail: Avoiding the dreaded holiday five to seven with 10 tips for a happier, healthier season

Every year the average American gains five to seven pounds between Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day. While a five-to-seven-pound weight gain does not sound like much, the problem that researchers in the health and fitness industry have discovered is that the weight gain does not tend to be lost post-holidays. Unfortunately, it is added to the weight gain during the next holiday season, and before we know it, five to seven pounds has turned into 15, 20, 25 and 30 pounds over a period of years.
WORKOUTS
cancernetwork.com

Aparna Parikh, MD, MS, Discusses Balancing Physical Fitness, Family Life, and Her Work in the CRC Space

Aparna Parikh, MD, MS, discusses how her early experiences with physical fitness shaped her current relationship with exercise. Aparna Parikh's passion for fitness started early on with a love for competitive tennis in high school and college. Throughout her time in premed, Parikh continued to stay active, but it was a move to the San Francisco Bay area during her fellowship that gave her an appreciation of the great outdoors. She began biking to work and even swimming in the San Francisco Bay, leading into her first triathlon, which she completed while pregnant with her first child. In addition to discussing her passion for being physically active, she describes how she balances remaining active with saving lives at the Mass General Cancer Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and spending time with her family.
WORKOUTS
sanpedrotoday.com

The Point of Fitness

A few years back, a guy named Ed joined our gym. When he first walked in, he didn’t say a whole lot, but one thing he made sure to tell me was that he knew of me from my column in the magazine. “Ricky, right? I recognize you from the...
WORKOUTS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Five ways to find more joy

Who doesn’t need more joy in their lives? I wanted to share this great article from Extension Educator Kristin Bogdonas about how to find more joy. Kristin says: When you’re feeling down in the dumps, what do you do? You have two options: Keep doing what you’re doing or try one of these happy hacks to bring a smile back to your face and ultimately boost your mood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IGN

Ring Fit Adventure Cyber Monday Deal: Best Price Ever

As far as Nintendo Switch deals are concerned, this Cyber Monday sale on Ring Fit Adventure is one of the best going. It's pretty unusual to see any first-party Nintendo Switch games get substantial sales, ever, but this Cyber Monday is bringing some of the best Nintendo deals we've ever seen.
VIDEO GAMES
Napa Valley Register

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Exercise to manage stress

“What are the top three stressors throughout your day?”. This is a question we include in our introductory paperwork we encourage our new personal training clients to complete. Not only is this topic a great way to develop a productive and growth mindset oriented in an interpersonal coaching relationship, but this also offers valuable information on a data point that can substantially improve our everyday lives when embarking on a new fitness journey.
NAPA, CA
WWLP

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Climbing

Five One-Hour Workouts to Fit Your Frantic Schedule

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Don’t despair! If you only have an hour to train, welcome to the world of most climbers. It can be demoralizing to read about...
BOULDER, CO

