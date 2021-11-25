Five ways Ring Fit Adventure fits into family life

Aparna Parikh, MD, MS, discusses how her early experiences with physical fitness shaped her current relationship with exercise. Aparna Parikh's passion for fitness started early on with a love for competitive tennis in high school and college. Throughout her time in premed, Parikh continued to stay active, but it was a move to the San Francisco Bay area during her fellowship that gave her an appreciation of the great outdoors. She began biking to work and even swimming in the San Francisco Bay, leading into her first triathlon, which she completed while pregnant with her first child. In addition to discussing her passion for being physically active, she describes how she balances remaining active with saving lives at the Mass General Cancer Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and spending time with her family.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO