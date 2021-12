Auburn football fans have been frustrated with their head coach all season, but now many want him gone after Bryan Harsin lost his first Iron Bowl. When Bryan Harsin was hired to lead the Auburn football program, many scratched their heads as he seemed like an odd fit for the Auburn Tigers. But, Auburn’s coaching search was winding and weird and complicated due to multiple factors, so an odd fit was better than no head coach at all.

