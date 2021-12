Florida Gators Junior linebacker Khris Bogle is entering the transfer portal, sources have confirmed to Gators Online. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report. “All my life decisions have made me the man that I am today. Having to make yet another big decision in my life did. not come easy,” Bogle wrote on Twitter. “I feel like I am making the best decisions for my future and family. I want to thank the University of Florida and the entire football staff for everything they have done for me. To all the great people that I have met along the way, I will forever cherish these relationships. To my teammates, keep challenging yourself to be the best. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO