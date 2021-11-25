ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DOMI, MORRISSEY FINED BY THE NHL'S DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY ON THURSDAY

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of players have been issued matching $5,000 fines for their actions during the Columbus Blue Jackets/Winnipeg Jets game on Wednesday evening. The first fine was issued to Blue Jackets forward Max Domi...

NHL

CBJ activate C Max Domi off NHL's COVID-19 non-roster list

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Max Domi to the roster off the National Hockey League's COVID-19 non-roster list, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Domi, 26, missed the past six games after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on November 1. He has collected...
NHL
NHL

Morrissey fined $5,000 for actions in Jets game

NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slashing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier during NHL Game No. 297 in Columbus on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
markerzone.com

MARIO LEMIEUX RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING SALE OF PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

On Monday morning, the Pittsburgh Penguins sale to Fenway Sports Group became official, with the team being sold for roughly $900 million according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. After the sale became official, co-owner and Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux put out a statement, which he mentions that he will remain apart of the ownership group alongside Ron Burkle.
NHL
CANADIENS TOP PROSPECT TO MAKE NHL DEBUT ON THURSDAY VS PITTSBURGH

Following Wednesday's practice, Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme announced that prospect Mattias Norlinder will make his NHL debut on Thursday night at the Bell Centre against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ducharme added that Norlinder will see time on the power-play, but didn't confirm whether or not he would take Chris Wideman's spot on the first unit.
NHL
NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Thursday 11/18/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NHL
4 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 11/18/21

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.
NHL
NHL Rink Wrap: Thursday blowouts; Ducks’ streak ends

By Kirill Kaprizov’s lofty standards, he’d been off to a mildly underwhelming start. (At least if you can set standards in a runaway Calder Trophy-winning season that was, nonetheless, truncated.) Heading into Thursday’s NHL action, Kaprizov was limited to three goals and 11 points in 15 games. Strong by most...
NHL
NHL Thursday best bets: Blue Jackets on the hunt

Blue Jackets (-155) @ Coyotes (+135) You don't need me to tell you the Coyotes are terrible ... but I'm going to do it anyway. They've won just two of 16 games and, despite always playing from behind, their share of high-danger scoring chances (41.53%) is the lowest in the NHL. It's easier to generate offense while trailing - teams tend to sit on leads and play conservative - so it's pretty telling that Arizona still grades out so poorly. They're a disaster.
NHL
NHL DFS Primer: Thursday (11/18)

Parity is something that every professional sports league strives to achieve, making it harder to predict the winner of a game despite potentially lopsided odds. The National Hockey League has achieved parity in many of the games played during the first quarter of the 2022 season. Chicago and Arizona, among the worst teams in the league, just won games on back-to-back nights. That’s not to say the best teams aren’t winning. Florida ended its losing skid in a dominant 6-1 win over the New York Islanders, and Toronto shut out Nashville to continue their success on the ice.
NHL
Tyler Seguin talks reasons behind Stars’ players-only meeting, NHL’s overtime rules

Following a players-only meeting, the Dallas Stars are riding a hot streak and performing closer to the level expected by themselves and fans before the season. Stars center Tyler Seguin joined The Hang Zone on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket [KTCK-AM] recently to discuss the players-only meeting and more. Here are some highlights of that conversation, edited for clarity:
NHL
Canadiens Notebook: Brendan Gallagher fined $2,500 by NHL for punch

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday that the Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher has been fined $2,500 for roughing the Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow near the end of Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss in New York. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content.
NHL
NHL

NHL Draft: Zhilkin among Central Scouting's players to watch

Guelph center upgraded to A rating on revised list along with Mintyukov, Lamoureux. Danny Zhilkin, a center with Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League, is one of three players upgraded to an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list. The revised players to watch list updates the...
NHL
NHL

Labanc to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Sharks game

Forward facing discipline for slew-footing Blues center Bozak. Kevin Labanc will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The San Jose Sharks forward is facing discipline for slew-footing St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak. The incident occurred at 8:59 of the first period in the...
NHL
NHL ISSUES NOTICE TO PLAYERS REGARDING BOOSTER SHOTS

While the NHL chose to impose restrictions on players who refused to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, the league is being much more relaxed when it comes to recommended booster shots of the vaccine. "NHL sent a COVID-19 letter to all clubs acknowledging vaccination booster shots remain a players choice," said...
NHL
NHL 22 Ratings: November Roster Update boosts some of the game's best players

NHL 22 Ratings are officially on the move now that the NHL season is going strong, and the November Roster Update is bringing a flurry of changes. We've got all the details on players seeing their NHL 22 Ratings rise and fall in the November Roster Update. NHL 22 Ratings:...
NHL
NHL DoPS Continues to Get It Wrong With Josh Morrissey Fine

For some reason, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has said it’s no big deal that defenseman Josh Morrissey decided to slash Columbus’ Alexandre Texier after the Blue Jackets scored an empty-net goal. Getting only a $5K fine for what was clearly a dangerous play made out of frustration when it was clear the Winnipeg Jets were going to lose the hockey game, the precedent set here by essentially ignoring what Morrissey did is among the worst missteps by the NHL DoPS this season.
NHL
SENATORS COACH D.J. SMITH SAYS TEAM NEEDS A GOALTENDER TO STEP UP

The Ottawa Senators have struggled to this point in the 2021-22 season, and goaltending has played a major part in that. Matt Murray, who was acquired prior to the 2020-21 season to be the teams starter moving forward, has struggled mightily during his time as a Senator. In six games this season, he owns an ugly 3.26 goals against average (GAA) along with a .890 save percentage (SV%) and a 0-5-0 record. He hasn't been the teams worst goaltender, either, as Anton Forsberg owns a horrendous 4.56 GAA and a .884 SV%. The best of the three has been Filip Gustavsson, though he himself hasn't been anything to write home about with a 3.41 GAA and a .905 SV%.
NHL

