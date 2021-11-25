DOMI, MORRISSEY FINED BY THE NHL'S DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY ON THURSDAY

The Ottawa Senators have struggled to this point in the 2021-22 season, and goaltending has played a major part in that. Matt Murray, who was acquired prior to the 2020-21 season to be the teams starter moving forward, has struggled mightily during his time as a Senator. In six games this season, he owns an ugly 3.26 goals against average (GAA) along with a .890 save percentage (SV%) and a 0-5-0 record. He hasn't been the teams worst goaltender, either, as Anton Forsberg owns a horrendous 4.56 GAA and a .884 SV%. The best of the three has been Filip Gustavsson, though he himself hasn't been anything to write home about with a 3.41 GAA and a .905 SV%.
