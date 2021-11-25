ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP: Yulee man involved in back-to-back DUI crashes, 4-year-old daughter in critical condition

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
 7 days ago

YULEE, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl spent this Thanksgiving in the hospital after her father crashed twice while driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In an FHP report, Andy Reyes Ramos, 23, of Yulee, was driving a Hyundai Sonata with the little girl on State Route 200 and was involved in back-to-back DUI crashes.

Andy Reyes Ramos credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office

Troopers say Ramos fled the scene of the first crash near SR 200 and Old Nassauville Road and then crashed into a Ford SUV on Santa Barbara Road, just a short distance from the first crash.

In an attempt to flee again, the report revealed Ramos intentionally rammed into the SUV and drove onto Harry Green Road, where his Hyundai eventually broke down.

According to FHP, the child was unrestrained in the car. However, a family member tells Action News Jax she was wearing a seatbelt.

A family member told Action News Jax the 23-year-old made a bad decision to drive after being out for dinner and drinking. Action News Jax is told that the 4-year-old is in good hands, stable and has a second surgery on Monday.

Neighbors on Harry Green Road say they heard the crash, saying the car had some serious damage to it.

“A car came down the road and it sound like it was dragging metal and as it drove by, we could see the passenger side was smashed in and the airbags were deployed,” Scott Alspaugh said.

Alspaugh said he called 911 twice and witnessed the moments after Ramos’ car broke down.

“The next thing I know, they are taking the boy out of the car in handcuffs,” he said. “I hope that little girl is okay, at 4 years old that’s a lot of stuff to go through.”

Ramos faces multiple charges including two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, two counts of hit and run, two counts of child neglect, aggravated battery, and reckless driving.

©2021 Cox Media Group

