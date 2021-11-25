Texans' Justin Britt: Designated to return

Lovie Smith didn’t just bring a new front to the Houston Texans’ defense; he also brought a new mentality. The Texans switched from a 3-4 defense to a Tampa 2 scheme with a 4-3 base when they hired Smith as the new defensive coordinator under rookie coach David Culley. However, there are techniques that the Texans are deploying that are departures from previous seasons when Romeo Crennel was predominantly the defensive coordinator.

