Celebrating 95 Years of Business: Shop Estevan Spotlight with Murray Gm

GRAPELAND - George E. Darsey & Co., more commonly known as Darsey’s Furniture, will celebrate its 135 anniversary Friday, Nov. 19. In 1873, George Darsey stepped off the train in Grapeland to work on a farm near the Trinity River. And in 1886, just 50 years after Texas won its independence from Mexico, Darsey began his pursuit of the American dream by founding his own business, George E. Darsey, which supplied dry goods, groceries, farm equipment and furniture to locals. One-hundred and thirty-five years later, Darsey’s great-grandson Charley Darsey and his family proudly continue to serve the community.
