Celebrating 95 Years of Business: Shop Estevan Spotlight with Murray Gm

Starting a small business is hard work and a lot of unpaid hours to see your dream come to reality. Angel Hanser makes it look effortless in a boutique style store that looks like it belongs on Rodeo Drive. Women’s clothing can be hit or miss in Williston, especially when it comes to the continuity of sizes and colours. Sometimes when you order something online and it arrives conveniently on your doorstep, you open it to find something you inevitably have to return or is condemned to be expensive shop rags. Thankfully, a new ladies shop has opened in town and it’s a store for everyone.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO