‘Fran and I are so confident…’: Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on ‘Big Game’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats on the line in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan ahead of Saturday’s game between their flagship universities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer challenged DeWine on Twitter Wednesday, saying:

“I hear there’s a pretty good football game in town this weekend. What do you say we make a friendly wager?”

DeWine replied he and his wife, Fran, would bet her cream puffs from Schmidts, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeters, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s and Buckeye candies from Marsha’s’ Buckeyes.

Whitmer bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

