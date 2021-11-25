ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘Fran and I are so confident…’: Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on ‘Big Game’

 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats on the line in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan ahead of Saturday’s game between their flagship universities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer challenged DeWine on Twitter Wednesday, saying:

“I hear there’s a pretty good football game in town this weekend. What do you say we make a friendly wager?”

DeWine replied he and his wife, Fran, would bet her cream puffs from Schmidts, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeters, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s and Buckeye candies from Marsha’s’ Buckeyes.

Whitmer bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

Settlement for FirstEnergy to refund Ohio customers approved

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved a settlement Wednesday that FirstEnergy‘s three Ohio utilities have to refund customers $306 million for having collected significantly excessive profits. The agreement calls for the utilities to refund $96 million (which includes interest) related to the utilities’ 2017-2019 annual earnings tests. Residential customers would receive […]
Local Vax-2-School winner says scholarship will help while pursuing master’s degree

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The second winners of Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarships were announced Tuesday. Several winners were from Northeast Ohio. “I thought, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to put my name in. I never win anything, I’ll give it a shot,” said 24-year- old Christina Kinkelaar, of Westlake. That shot paid off big for Kinkelaar, who is […]
