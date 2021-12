Deep in a snowy Norwegian forest stands a little pine tree with a special destiny: when it grows up, it’s going to be a very famous Christmas tree! Told in Donaldson’s usual rhyming style, this is a perfect book for reading aloud, with the final page telling the true story of the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree, which sees the mayor of Oslo presenting the British people with an enormous Norway Spruce every year as a symbol of peace and friendship and as a thank you for British support during World War Two.

