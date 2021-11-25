ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Portugal returns to COVID restrictions despite high jab rate

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Alarmed by rise in Covid in Europe, Portugal reintroduces restrictions

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal is reintroducing some pandemic restrictions, just two months after ending enforcement of them after the goal of vaccinating 86 percent of the population against COVID-19 was reached. The government has taken these actions following the recent increase in Covid infections, Prime Minister Antnio Costa said this week,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Canada excludes Boeing from fighter jet competition

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada has officially narrowed its decade-long hunt for a new fighter jet to two choices as the federal government confirmed U.S. aerospace giant Boeing’s Super Hornet is out of the running to replace the military’s aging CF-18s. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jab#Lisbon#Ap
buffalonynews.net

Internal displacement rising globally despite COVID-19 mobility restrictions: IOM

Grand-Saconnex [Switzerland], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Internal displacement is growing around the world despite COVID-19 mobility restrictions, triggered by such factors as natural disasters, military conflicts and violence, according to the World Migration Report 2022, published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday. "We are witnessing a paradox not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

South Korea breaks daily virus record for 2nd straight day

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea broke its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day on Thursday with more than 5,200 new cases, as pressure mounted on a health care system grappling with rising hospitalizations and deaths. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

PARIS (AP) — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions — a get-tough policy that the country's politicians say will cost votes but save lives. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Daily

German leaders, in transition, meet to mull virus measures

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met Thursday with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Live updates: South Korea sets new daily infection record

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has broken its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day, with more than 5,200 new cases. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drug regulator said Thursday it has started a rolling review of a new coronavirus vaccine made by French startup Valneva, the first step toward giving the vaccine the green light to be used in the 27-nation EU. Support local journalism reporting on...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Japan retracts new flight bookings ban after criticisms

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it has retracted a ban on new incoming international flight bookings to defend against the new variant of the coronavirus only a day after the policy was announced, following criticisms that it was an overreaction. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Omicron, delta variants combine for decision-making headache

PARIS (AP) — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations will be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions — a get-tough policy that could prove risky for the country's politicians. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Support...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Finland discovers first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus

HELSINKI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Finland, the Finnish Health Institute said on Thursday. The variant was found in a person who had travelled to Finland from Sweden, the institute added and said it was still investigating samples from other people travelling in the same group that now were sick with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy