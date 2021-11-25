Black Friday activewear: Sweaty Betty has slashed 30% off EVERYTHING on the site - including the bestselling Power Leggings that are reduced by $30

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is always an exciting time of year for technophiles, with hundreds of prices slashed on gadgets, top tech and electrics.

However, Black Friday 2021 also has something up its sleeve for the gym-lovers and Yogis among us. Sweaty Betty has come through for us this Black Friday with 30 per cent off on absolutely everything.

That's right, you can take advantage of the hundreds of products on the site, including the iconic bestselling Power Leggings (now $70 down from $100), the Stamina Workout Bra (now $28 down from $40) and everything in between. Just type in the code CHEERS at the checkout.

Sweaty Betty has 30 per cent off the ENTIRE site include the bestselling Power Gym Leggings

Sweaty Betty has long been a go-to for those looking for the coolest activewear. Not one to put style over substance, these pieces give you the confidence and performance boost you need.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of bum-sculpting leggings, relaxed cosy joggers or a statement coat, the Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale is the perfect time to invest.

If you're an avid gym bunny then the chances are you've already got at least one pair of Sweaty Betty's iconic bum-sculpting Power Leggings in your wardrobe.

The brand's bestselling leggings are now on sale from $70 with multiple colours and prints to choose from, so you're sure to find one that will put a spring in your step.

Designed for every workout these boast a four-way stretch that's 90 per cent squat proof so you can exercise with confidence. Better yet, they're incredibly flattering with seams to sculpt the bum.

Other top-performing leggings that are worth checking out in the sale are the Zero Gravity High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings (now $89.60 down from $128) and the All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings (now $54.60 down from $78), which as the name suggests is comfortable enough to wear all day long.

The Sweaty Betty Power Leggings are so popular that one sells every 60 seconds

The Stamina Workout Bra is Sweaty Betty's bestselling bra for medium impact workouts.

Whether you're spinning, hiking or doing a home workout, this bra will keep you comfortable thanks to its sweat-wicking fabric and seamless design for no chaffing. Better still, it comes in a huge array of colours and is now just $28 down from $40.

If you're after a high-support sports bra then the Ultra Running Bra is well-worth the investment with quick drying fabric with mesh panels for superior ventilation and padded shoulder straps and carefully placed seams for maximum comfort.

It's also a brilliant time to invest in Sweaty Betty's lounge pieces including relaxed hoodies, waffle bodysuits and cosy coats made from recycled down

Sweaty Betty is also known for their effortless layers and adaptable seasonal pieces. Polished yet super comfortable, these pieces will help power you through sweaty fall workouts and keep you stylish on winter walks.

Highlights include the super-soft Gary Yoga Pants (now £63.75 down from £85) which are comfortable enough for any yoga pose or just lounging around the house in.

If you're looking for one of this season's coolest puffer coats then the Nimbus Down Parka is as cosy as it comes and is water-resistant.

Other cosy favourites include the Mountain Wool Crew Neck, the Sprinter Running Hoody and the organic cotton Essentials Jogger - now just $54.60.