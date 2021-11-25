ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Black Friday activewear: Sweaty Betty has slashed 30% off EVERYTHING on the site - including the bestselling Power Leggings that are reduced by $30

By Emily Scrivener For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is always an exciting time of year for technophiles, with hundreds of prices slashed on gadgets, top tech and electrics.

However, Black Friday 2021 also has something up its sleeve for the gym-lovers and Yogis among us. Sweaty Betty has come through for us this Black Friday with 30 per cent off on absolutely everything.

That's right, you can take advantage of the hundreds of products on the site, including the iconic bestselling Power Leggings (now $70 down from $100), the Stamina Workout Bra (now $28 down from $40) and everything in between. Just type in the code CHEERS at the checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiEiO_0d6pDlMc00
Sweaty Betty has 30 per cent off the ENTIRE site include the bestselling Power Gym Leggings 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ietkL_0d6pDlMc00

Sweaty Betty has long been a go-to for those looking for the coolest activewear. Not one to put style over substance, these pieces give you the confidence and performance boost you need.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of bum-sculpting leggings, relaxed cosy joggers or a statement coat, the Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale is the perfect time to invest.

If you're an avid gym bunny then the chances are you've already got at least one pair of Sweaty Betty's iconic bum-sculpting Power Leggings in your wardrobe.

The brand's bestselling leggings are now on sale from $70 with multiple colours and prints to choose from, so you're sure to find one that will put a spring in your step.

Designed for every workout these boast a four-way stretch that's 90 per cent squat proof so you can exercise with confidence. Better yet, they're incredibly flattering with seams to sculpt the bum.

Other top-performing leggings that are worth checking out in the sale are the Zero Gravity High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings (now $89.60 down from $128) and the All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings (now $54.60 down from $78), which as the name suggests is comfortable enough to wear all day long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRpeh_0d6pDlMc00
The Sweaty Betty Power Leggings are so popular that one sells every 60 seconds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8WQ7_0d6pDlMc00

The Stamina Workout Bra is Sweaty Betty's bestselling bra for medium impact workouts.

Whether you're spinning, hiking or doing a home workout, this bra will keep you comfortable thanks to its sweat-wicking fabric and seamless design for no chaffing. Better still, it comes in a huge array of colours and is now just $28 down from $40.

If you're after a high-support sports bra then the Ultra Running Bra is well-worth the investment with quick drying fabric with mesh panels for superior ventilation and padded shoulder straps and carefully placed seams for maximum comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rh17c_0d6pDlMc00
It's also a brilliant time to invest in Sweaty Betty's lounge pieces including relaxed hoodies, waffle bodysuits and cosy coats made from recycled down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5T8F_0d6pDlMc00

Sweaty Betty is also known for their effortless layers and adaptable seasonal pieces. Polished yet super comfortable, these pieces will help power you through sweaty fall workouts and keep you stylish on winter walks.

Highlights include the super-soft Gary Yoga Pants (now £63.75 down from £85) which are comfortable enough for any yoga pose or just lounging around the house in.

If you're looking for one of this season's coolest puffer coats then the Nimbus Down Parka is as cosy as it comes and is water-resistant.

Other cosy favourites include the Mountain Wool Crew Neck, the Sprinter Running Hoody and the organic cotton Essentials Jogger - now just $54.60.

Comments / 0

Related
reviewed.com

Kate Spade Black Friday savings just dropped—save hundreds on Kate Spade purses right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for that beautiful new bag to add to your collection? How about a new wallet or piece of jewelry? Good news: It's Black Friday! Whether you need a shoulder bag, crossbody, wallet, backpack or tote, the Kate Spade Black Friday sale offers up that trendy accessory you need. You can also pay at your convenience by using Klarna at checkout, which divides your purchase into four interest-free payments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon's Bestselling High-Waisted Leggings Are On Sale For 30% Off Today

Trends might come and go, but a great pair of leggings will never go out of style. (I mean, did all of us spend the past year and a half in leggings, or was that just me?) If you want to add a fresh pair to your ever-growing rotation, Amazon's just secretly dropped the price of their number one bestselling high-waisted leggings from Satina ($14, Amazon) by 30 percent, putting them on sale for just $14.
SHOPPING
thecentraltrend.com

The boots that should be keeping you warm and stylish this winter season

The rainy season leading up to full-blown winter is known for its sudden surge of style in the shoe department. One of my favorite designs to become popular because of the weather is ASOS’s chunky Chelsea boots. These black shoes go perfectly with any outfit and make every complementary piece look more expensive. They’re faux-leather with chunky soles and moulded treading, which sets them apart from any other boot.
APPAREL
SFGate

Get some bestselling Dyson products on sale during Black Friday

When it comes to home products that help make your life easier, Dyson is often thought of as the gold standard. Yes, the products — from vacuums to hair stylers — often come with high price tags, but their excellent quality, innovative technology, and sleek design make them worthwhile investments. If you haven’t gotten on the Dyson train, now’s a great time, and starting Nov. 21, you can score savings on some of their best products.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Leggings#Activewear#Organic Cotton#The Sweaty Betty Black
idownloadblog.com

Nomad launches Black Friday sale: 30% off site-wide, up to 90% off clearance

The holidays are approaching, meaning it’s time for Nomad’s annual Black Friday sale. Starting today, you can get 30% off products site-wide and up to 90% off clearance. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals below!. Discounts are automatically applied, you will not need a promo code. Cases for...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Hello Magazine

Amazon has slashed up to £170 off the price of Mrs Hinch's beloved hoover for Black Friday

As fans of Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – know, there's no-one better to go to for cleaning hacks and tricks for keeping your home spotless. And of course, when it comes to the essential items you need for the clean home of dreams – she knows all the best tools and equipment you should invest in. So members of the Hinch army will be pleased to know, as will anyone who just wants to take the stress out of cleaning, that there's a great deal on her beloved Shark hoovers right now on Amazon for Black Friday.
RETAIL
Us Weekly

No7 Is Giving Us Early Access to Black Friday Prices on Their Bestselling Skincare

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Early savings? Yes, please! With the holidays on the horizon, we’re keeping an eye on the best steals and deals around. Our latest find is a whopping extra 30% off the entire product line from No7. Yep, seriously — you don’t want to miss out on this sale. These are Black Friday level prices that they’re generously offering ahead of the major shopping holiday, and we’re here to clue you in on the action.
SKIN CARE
Yoga Journal

The Best Black Friday Activewear Deals You Need to Know About

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. The official start of holiday shopping season is here. Are you ready for it? Whether you’ve been meticulously collecting your gifts throughout the year or are *gulp* waiting until the last minute, these Black Friday deals will help you snag those must-haves while going easy on your wallet.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

These Hydro Flask Black Friday Deals Include 30% Off Popular Styles

The biggest shopping day of the year is the perfect opportunity for bargain hunters to stock up on essentials at a fraction of the original price. Many Black Friday deals are kicking off early this year, making it a great time to grab a discounted Hydro Flask if you’re in the market for one. In addition to sales on the popular stainless steel insulated water bottles, you can score coffee containers, tumblers, wine bottles, merch, and more without paying full price, thanks to these Hydro Flask Black Friday 2021 deals.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

Lululemon's best-selling leggings are almost 20% off for Black Friday

There's nothing that makes us move faster than a Lululemon sale. Like, lightning speed – before all the good deals are gone. This Black Friday, there’s almost 20% off our fave Wunder Train High-Rise leggings, which are a best-seller for the brand - probably because they’re flattering and fast-drying, not to mention extreeeemely comfy. If they weren’t already a good enough investment, certain colours are currently down from £88 to £64, meaning you might as well buy two. Or three. And the matching Train Bra?
YOGA
Pocket-lint.com

G-Shock Black Friday sale slashes 50% off many models

(Pocket-lint) - Casio is running Black Friday sales across its sites, including the G-Shock store in the UK. From 23 to 29 November 2021, it is offering a number of different models with up to 50 per cent off. That includes the stunning black and gold GD-100GB. Coming with a...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Nomad's Black Friday deal includes 30% off sitewide and up to 80% off outlet items

If you haven't heard of Nomad before, you're missing out on some of the best-looking accessories for your electronics that exist today. While most of the company's gear is designed to be used with Apple products, there are a bunch of products that work with other gear as well, like USB-C cables and wireless chargers, and recently Nomad even released a wallet and pen.
SHOPPING
Creative Bloq

Serif slashes 30% off award-winning Affinity apps for Black Friday

What could be better than innovative and versatile creative software? Innovative and versatile creative software that doesn't break the bank. And today Serif is making that dream come true, cutting 30% off the price of everything in the Affinity store, which includes award-winning software Affinty Designer, Affinity Photo and Affinity Publisher.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy