Agriculture, farming and gaming project secures $2.97M funding led by major venture capitalists

Allegion has created a second venture fund with $100 million in capital to invest in IoT-related startups. The company, which is the parent of Schlage branded locks, plans to continue investing in software startups that provide cybersecurity and privacy services. The corporate venture fund will also look for investments in construction and property and asset management. Allegion plans to invest between $500,000 to $10 million in each company.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO