Video Games

The Bard's Tale for Mac

macupdate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventure game with great humor based on the classic Bard's Tale. In The Bard's Tale you are the Bard, a selfish rogue weary of pointless sub-quests and rat-infested cellars. Through song you summon magical characters...

www.macupdate.com

Michigan Daily

‘Little Thieves’: A villain’s fairy tale

“Little Thieves” is a fresh retelling of “The Goose Girl,” a classic but often underappreciated folktale. The basic premise, for those unaware, is as follows: There are two girls — a princess and her maid. The maid, fed up with her lot in life, does away with the princess and takes her place. Eventually, the king realizes her deceit, and the princess is allowed to return to her life while the maid is punished.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uploadvr.com

Demeo’s Third Dungeon Launches Next Month… With A Bard

Cooperative VR dungeon crawler Demeo is getting its third dungeon next month. The third adventure is called Roots of Evil and launches on December 16. As with the last set of levels, Realm of the Rat King, it’s totally free for players that already own the game. You can expect...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Lucky’s Tale Graphics Comparison – Quest 2 Vs PC

We’re back with another side-by-side graphics comparison. This time it’s for Lucky’s Tale on Oculus Quest 2 and PC. Surprise! Oculus Rift launch title Lucky’s Tale is now available on the Oculus Quest 2. But how does it compare to the PC VR original?. Lucky’s Tale Graphics Comparison. We put...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Lucky’s Tale Surprise Releases On Quest 2

Oculus Rift launch title — and one of the first-ever VR-exclusive games — Lucky’s Tale is now available on the Quest 2. Developer Playful Corp surprise-released the game on the standalone platform today for $19.99. It’s a remastered version of the original title that shares the same content as the original but features improved lighting and performance, remixed audio, and Lucky’s character model and animations have been taken from the non-VR sequel, Super Lucky’s Tale. Check out a trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Lucky’s Tale Returns Today, Remastered for Oculus Quest 2

It’s not often that an original, 2016 launch title for Oculus Rift gets brought back to life but that’s exactly what Playful Corp has done today, remastering the iconic Lucky’s Tale for the modern Oculus Quest 2 audience. Lucky’s Tale was quite literally one of the very first virtual reality...
VIDEO GAMES
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMC Screens Free Performance of The Tale of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department presents a free video of its performance of The Tale of A Midsummer Night’s Dream November 30 through February 13. A YouTube link to the new production is available for viewing starting November 30 at smc.edu/theatreperformances. The video is free to view at any time of day until midnight February 13, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
theweekendjaunts.com

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: A Creative Reimagining of the Classic Tale

Hearing the name Winnie the Pooh instantly evokes a sweetness to it, doesn’t it? The loveable bear and his band of forest friends can now be seen at Theatre Row with Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation!. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, and made by Rockefeller Productions alongside...
MOVIES
vrscout.com

Classic VR Platformer ‘Lucky’s Tale’ Remastered For Quest 2

Lucky’s Tale is the closest you’ll get to Super Mario Bros. in VR. Originally released back in 2016 as a launch title for the Oculus Rift, Lucky’s Tale is considered an OG within the VR gaming community. Brought to us by Texas-based developer Playful Studios, this next-gen 3D platformer has you taking control of the titular Lucky Swiftail, a happy-go-lucky fox, and embarking on a daring rescue mission in search of your best friend, Piggy.
VIDEO GAMES
macupdate.com

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath for Mac

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath you are in the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a drifter turned bounty hunter, with a unique double-barreled critter-firing crossbow. Stranger’s Wrath has been passionately upgraded for this all-new release with improved visuals throughout.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Aspire: Ina’s Tale Coming to PC and Consoles Next Month

From developer Wandernaut Studios and publisher Untold Tales comes a stylish platformer called Aspire: Ina’s Tale. A lot of side-scrolling, platforming games have an emphasis or aspect of combat, such as Metroid and Shovel Knight. However, Aspire seems to be relying less on combat and more on puzzle-solving and adventuring.
VIDEO GAMES
macupdate.com

Space 2048 3D for Mac

Space 2048 moves the old 2048 game into outer space with great visuals, animations and the entire universe as background. Move entire planets to get to your score, surrounded by galaxies, suns and asteroids. For an engulfing game experience Space 2048 includes a soundtrack and great sound effects. You can quit the game at any time and continue exactly where you left off later. There is an undo for any mistakes you might make and you always have a history of your last 8 scores available.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Aspire: Ina’s Tale launches December 17

2D action adventure game Aspire: Ina’s Tale will launch for Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 17, publisher Untold Tales and developer Wondernaut Studio announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Ina was trapped, placed in perpetual...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Aspire: Ina’s Tale gets final release date, new trailer

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Wondernaut Studio have nailed down a final release date for Aspire: Ina’s Tale, an “evocative yet delicately twisted tale of one heroine escaping from a living tower that feeds on her dreams”. The game will be making its way to Switch on Friday, December 17.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Aspire: Ina's Tale Brings Stylish Puzzle Platforming To Switch Soon

Though December can sometimes be a quiet month in terms of major retail releases, it's likely to serve up a number of tempting smaller titles. One that may deserve a spot on the wishlist is Aspire: Ina's Tale, which arrives on 17th December priced at 12.99 USD / 12.99 EUR / 10.29 GBP.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Californian

Hulu’s ‘The Curse of Von Dutch’ tells mesmerizing, sinister tale

What could be so ominous about a pink, bedazzled trucker hat that was once worn by socialites and celebrities alike? Well, that’s what Hulu documentary “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand To Die For” attempts to answer by unmasking the names beyond Von Dutch, a champion of Y2K fashion. In three episodes, the documentary provides the thrilling tale of the leap of faith the brand grew on and how it subsequently fell on its face through cheesy yet well-done interviews, reenactments and archived clips.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality...
MOVIES
New York Post

These shows are battling to be the next ‘Game of Thrones’

Everyone wants to be king. “Game of Thrones” might have ended two years ago with a less than crowd pleasing conclusion, but its legacy as the biggest show on TV lives on, and several shows are jockeying to take over that position. Various networks and streamers are putting out big,...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES

