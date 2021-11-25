ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves victim in critical condition

By CBS4 Web
cbs4indy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on the near northeast side Thanksgiving Day, and found a 30-year-old...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 12

Don’t Make Me Turn Up
6d ago

Why we as people no longer have any regard for human life any more? Everyday a life is taken and for what, disagreements, jealousy, drugs and betrayal. This is just plan madness and the teens don’t care about taking another life nor their own life now days. This is just plan sad. No holiday nor any other day will stop these killings and shootings no life is valuable any more. Better go with God because Satan is roaring and roaring loud.

Reply(3)
12
Jo Green
6d ago

this is a shame they must not have lost a love one before I know few people that lost a love one just in the last couple of months I've lost two a beloved uncle and a beloved sister

Reply
3
Randy Russell
6d ago

But can we blame it on the white supremacists?? Willing to bet this doesn't hit the Liberal media.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

India detects its first two cases of Omicron variant

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India has detected its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, both in the southern state of Karnataka, a health ministry official said on Thursday, as the government urged more widespread testing. "All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
The Hill

GOP fears boomerang as threat of government shutdown grows

The prospect of a government shutdown grew on Wednesday as a small group of conservative Republicans demanded a vote to defund President Biden ’s vaccine mandate in exchange for letting a stopgap funding measure pass by Friday’s deadline. Republicans fear that Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy