Northampton scores in a variety of ways to beat Catty 47-13 and get 12th win of season

Northampton football coach John Toman talks to his team after a 47-13 win over Catasasuqua Thursday morning wrapped a school-best 12-1 record for his Konkrete Kids. Keith Groller/The Morning Call

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Northampton-Catasauqua Thanksgiving football rivalry resumed on Thursday and so did the Konkrete Kids domination of the series.

Northampton won its seventh straight game in the series which began in 1925, and scored 40 points or more for the fifth straight time with a 47-13 victory Thursday morning in the 98th meeting between neighboring school districts at the Rough Riders’ Alumni Field.

Sophomore Caden Henritzy rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns and fellow 10th-graders Tristen Pinnock and AJ Slivka scored on kickoff and interception returns respectively.

Senior Cooper King won the Konkrete Kids’ offensive MVP award after throwing for 194 yards and a touchdown and catching a TD pass on a gadget play. King hauled in a 28-yard reception from offensive lineman Luke Baker.

Catty, which finished 7-5, got a 73-yard fumble return for a score by its defensive MVP, junior Wyatt Younes, and a late rushing TD from Elijah Soler.

While the game ended with the mercy rule in effect, it was a feel-good day for all involved considering the sunny, mild weather and the fact the Rough Riders were able to show off their new turf field and renovated press box and fieldhouse.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the field with Catasauqua and Lehigh Valley Health Network officials on hand before the kickoff.

Northampton made itself at home and ran up and down the field, scoring on all five of its possessions in the first half.

Henritzy scored on runs of 14 and 3 yards. King hit Jaelen Richardson for a 16-yard touchdown pass and found Henritzy for a 38-yard gain to set up Andrew Sharga’s short TD run.

But the most talked-about play of the first half was a gadget play that was sent to Northampton’s first-year coach, John Toman, by his son, Ryan, a freshman student at Millersville who comes home for every game.

The play began with a handoff from King to Pinnock. Pinnock then threw a backwards pass to Baker, who caught it and then fired downfield to King who outraced two Catty defenders to the back of the end zone.

The play drew a cheer from the Northampton coaches in the press box.

“We were looking for plays to put in for this game,” Toman said. “My son sent me a video of it and [assistant coach Phil] Dorn actually sent me the same thing. Before every game, we get off the bus and we give them 10 or 15 minutes to throw the ball at the goalpost and Baker can throw the ball. He really can. He can hit the goalpost from like 45 yards away. So we put in a play for our offensive guard.”

King, who had been a receiver before converting to quarterback this year, said his offensive lineman threw a perfect pass.

“We practiced it all week, ran it every day,” King said. “All props to [Baker]. It was a perfect, right over the shoulder.”

Catty stopped a two-point conversion try after the touchdown and kept the game from reaching the mercy rule before halftime.

The Roughies then got on the board in the third quarter on the Younes fumble return before the K-Kids answered immediately with Pinnock’s return. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Slivka closed the Northampton scoring with his interception return from 13 yards out.

“In the first half, we brought it to them, but in the second half we started slow,” King said. “The coaches were getting on us. We were kind of coasting. We definitely had to pick it up. Everyone played really well.”

Toman and the Konkrete Kids staff wanted Henritzy to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the season. He entered the game with 833 and finished with 940 after gaining 107 yards on 18 carries.

Henritzy, who is one of several key K-Kids due back for two more years, was still happy with the day.

“It has been awesome, a great season,” Henritzy said. “I love my teammates. We’ve got a great future. We have great things coming. We lose a few good players, but we’ll be back.”

Pinnock, who had one of two Northampton interceptions, said he should share his defensive MVP award with Sharga, who had three sacks among his five tackles.

“It was just a great atmosphere today with everybody from each town coming out here,” he said. “It was a team effort. I feel like I did my part, but there’s always room for improvement. We’re excited for the future. We think we’re going to be something soon.”

Northampton feels as though it was special this season. The K-Kids not only stretched their lead in the series to 61-33-4 but also finished the season with a school-record 12th win in 13 games.

“At halftime it was 34-0 and the kids were having a good time in the locker room after we had a great first half,” Toman said. “Twelve wins is 12 wins and it doesn’t happen very often in high school football unless you’re going for a state title. So I am proud of the kids. These seniors will always have a special place in the hearts of our coaches. Undefeated regular seasons like we had don’t happen very often either. I’m just glad we ended it on a positive note.

Catasauqua’s second-year coach Travis Brett, a Rough Riders alum who got to coach in his first Thanksgiving game, was also pleased.

“We told our kids at halftime to just go out there and have some fun,” Brett said. “We know they’re a big school and a tough opponent, but we just wanted them to compete and have some fun. I thought in the first half, we made some mistakes or we would have been right with them. In the second half, I thought we did a pretty good job of stopping them. The scores they got were on special teams and from their defense.”

Catty graduates just five seniors and after earning its most wins since 2013, Brett feels as though things are on the right track.

“Our kids didn’t quit today and battled to the end and that showed them they could do it for four quarters,” he said. “This game doesn’t define our season. But it shows that we didn’t quit and moving forward we’re going to be just fine, especially if we get healthy.”

Scoring Summary

Northampton 47, Catasauqua 13

Northampton 14 - 20 - 6 - 7 — 47

Catasauqua 0 - 0 - 6 - 7 — 13

FIRST QUARTER

N: Caden Henritzy 14 run (Vincent Santostefano kick), 6:24

N: Henritzy 3 run (Santostefano kick), 3:27

SECOND QUARTER

N: Jaelen Richardson 16 pass from Cooper King (Santostefano kick) 11:01

N: Andrew Sharga 1 run (Santostefano kick), 4:15

N: King 28 pass from Luke Baker (run failed), 0:16

THIRD QUARTER

C: Wyatt Younes 73 fumble return (run failed), 0:27

N: Tristen Pinnock 82 kickoff return (pass failed), 0:10

FOURTH QUARTER

N: AJ Slivka 13 interception return (Santostefano kick), 11:50

C: Elijah Soler 5 run (Christian Fye kick), 0:29

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Northampton (29-206): Henritzy 18-107, 2 TD; Pinnock 4-71; Luisi 1-10; Czarnecki 1-4; Yost 1-(-1); King 2-4; Robisnon 1-9; Sharga 1-2, TD.

Catasauqua (25-25): Soler 17-51 TD; Fye 8-(-26).

PASSING

Northampton: King 9-16-0, 185 yards, TD; Baker 1-1-0, 28 yards, TD.

Catasauqua: Fye 6-16-2, 163 yards.

RECEIVING

Northampton: Harryn 2-19; Pinnock 2-22; Henritzy 2-56; Reph 1-54; King 1-28, TD; Richardson 1-16 TD; Hunt 1-18.

Catasauqua: Juica 3-146; Scheirer 1-23; Pacheco 1-0; Soler 1-(-6).