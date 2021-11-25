ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City and Liverpool celebrate victories – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304U4x_0d6pBeOn00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 25.

Football

Manchester City enjoyed a great night in the Champions League on Wednesday.

One famous fan particularly enjoyed it.

The reaction from Paris.

Liverpool also claimed a victory on a big night for Tyler Morton.

Donny Van De Beek and Estelle Bergkamp are having a girl.

TODO: define component type factbox

Napoli paid tribute to Diego Maradona, one year on from his death.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was putting in the hard yards.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was escaping the winter chill in Dubai.

TODO: define component type factbox

Lennox Lewis gave some advice.

Cricket

It’s not always safer to sanitise your hands.

TODO: define component type factbox

Golf

The DP World Tour season got under way – four days after the last one ended.

Cycling

Lovely day for a ride…

Motor racing

Jenson Button drove down memory lane.

Basketball

Steph got the better of Seth as the Curry brothers clashed on Thanksgiving eve.

LeBron James brought back his ‘Silencer’ celebration.

