Kevin Strickland receives nearly $1 million in online donations following release

Kevin Strickland, a Black man who was wrongly convicted of three murders decades ago, has received almost $1 million in online donations following his release this week.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that Strickland was wrongly convicted of murders in 1979 and released him from jail after 43 years. However, he received no compensation for his time wrongfully behind bars.

A GoFundMe was started for Strickland on Nov. 23 with the goal of raising $750,000 for Strickland. It had reached more than $900,000 by midday Thursday.

More than 14,000 people have donated to the fund, and the organizer said 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to Strickland.

During an interview after his release, Strickland said he might have to find a box and camp out under a bridge as he restarts his life as a free man.

“I mean, what do I have?” said Strickland, asked if he was serious. "I have nothing.”

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri appellate judge appointed to oversee the review of the case, said "the Court’s confidence in Strickland’s conviction is so undermined that it cannot stand, and the judgment of conviction must be set aside.”

“The State of Missouri shall immediately discharge Kevin Bernard Strickland from its custody,” Welsh ruled.

Strickland was originally convicted of killing Larry Ingram, 21; John Walker, 20; and Sherrie Black, 22, in Kansas City, Mo., in 1978.

His first trial decades ago ended in a hung jury when the only Black juror said he was innocent. A second trial with an all-white jury ended with Strickland’s conviction.