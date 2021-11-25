Dominator motor yacht Hanaa for sale

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe 27.5 metre Dominator motor yacht Hanaa has been listed for sale by Eva Malek and James Hall at TWW. Built in carbon fibre and GRP at the Dominator yard in Italy to a design by Alberto Mancini, she is...

Millennium motor yacht Arthur’s Way now for sale with Denison

The 35.96 metre Millennium motor yacht Arthur’s Way has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Justin Nystedt at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by UAE yard Gulf Craft to a design by Frank Mulder, the yacht was delivered in 2003 as one of the yard's Millennium series. Up to nine guests are accommodated in four cabins, consisting of a split level master suite on the main deck with a king-sized bed facing a large plasma television screen and a walk-in wardrobe. Aft and below deck is a VIP suite with a queen-sized bed plus a double and a guest cabin with a full-sized bed and a single so it can sleep three. All cabins have full en suite bathroom facilities.
Power multihull yacht Asean Lady for sale

The 88.15 metre Pride multihull motor yacht Asean Lady has been listed for sale by Raffles Yacht Group. Built in steel by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts to a design by Ian Mitchell, she was delivered in 2004. She provides accommodation for 18 guests in eight spacious staterooms, of which the master cabin is an incredible 160 square metres in size with a private balcony and office.
SWS sailing yacht Thalima sold

The 33.6 metre SWS sailing yacht Thalima, listed for sale by Southern Wind, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Burgess. Built at South Africa’s Southern Wind Shipyard in composite to a design by Farr Yacht Design and an interior by Nauta Design, she was delivered in 2010 and is Germanischer Lloyd classed. The first of this yard’s 110’ designs, Thalima is a nimble yacht with easy handling, a true racing competitor and global bluewater cruiser. Like numerous other Southern Wind yachts, she was designed for circumnavigating the globe without compromising on performance.
Alloy sailing yacht Mondango 3 back on the market

Having been withdrawn from the market in August 2020, the 56.4 metre Alloy sailing yacht Mondango 3 is back, listed for sale by Burgess. Built in aluminium by New Zealand yard Alloy Yachts to a design by Dubois, Mondango 3 was delivered in 2014 and received a refit and hull repaint in May 2019. A flexible interior configuration by Reymond Langton can sleep up to 11 guests in five cabins including a full-beam master suite amidships, two doubles and two twins with an additional Pullman berth. Crew quarters are forward, allowing for 10 members of crew aboard this yacht for sale.
Perini Navi sailing yacht Enterprise for sale

The 50 metre Perini Navi sailing yacht Enterprise has been listed for sale by Bruce Brakenhoff at Edmiston & Company. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Perini Navi with naval architecture by Ron Holland, she was delivered in 2012 as a cruising ketch and is due to undergo her 10 year ABS survey soon with completion early in 2022.
Price drop on Below Deck motor yacht Lady Michelle

The 55 metre Benetti motor yacht Lady Michelle, jointly listed for sale by Rob Newton at IYC with Jose Arana Jr at 1 Ocean Yachts, has had a price reduction of $550,000. The star of Below Deck Mediterranean season six, Lady Michelle was built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Benetti and delivered in 2003. Lloyds classed and MCA compliant, she offers a sleek profile, extensive deck areas and well-conceived, spacious interiors.
Feadship motor yacht Moon Sand Too sold

The 33.9 metre Feadship motor yacht Moon Sand Too, listed for sale at Burgess, has been sold in a direct deal. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Feadship to a design by De Voogt Naval Architects, she was delivered in 2016 as one of the yard’s five Lagoon Cruisers. A Bannenberg & Rowell interior offers accommodation for 10 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, full-beam VIP double guest suite with walk-in wardrobe, a double cabin and two twin cabins on the lower deck, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
Bloemsma Van Breemen motor yacht Arete sold

The 44 metre Bloemsma Van Breemen motor yacht Arete has been sold with the buyer and seller represented by Burgess. Arete was built in steel and aluminum by Dutch yard Bloemsma Van Breemen and delivered in 2014, combining the yard’s renowned expertise in the construction and engineering field with an exterior and interior design by Pieter Beeldsnijder and naval architecture by Vripack.
Benetti motor yacht Giorgia back on the market

Sold in February 2020, the 36.58 metre Benetti motor yacht Giorgia is back on the market, listed for sale by Y.CO. With exterior styling by Stefano Righini, Giorgia was built in GRP by Italian yard Benetti and launched in 2009 as a Benetti Classic 120 — a series that offers the facilities and volume of a much larger yacht in an elegant design with accommodation for up to 12 guests.
Westport motor yacht Honey sold

The 34.14 metre Westport motor yacht Honey, listed for sale by Alex Rogers at Westport Yacht Sales, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Bob Cury at RJC Yacht Sales. Built in GRP by US yard Westport to a design by Gregory C. Marshall, she was delivered in 2009 as one of the shipyard's popular entry-level Westport 112 models.
Sunseeker motor yacht Hard 8 sold

The 26.29 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Hard 8, listed for sale with Nick Hatfield of Sanlorenzo UK, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Harry Bristow-Holmes of Bristow-Holmes. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was launched in May 2017 as a Sunseeker 86 model. An...
Broward motor yacht Independence 3 sold

The 34 metre Broward motor yacht Independence 3, listed for sale by John Slate at Northrop & Johnson, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Raymond Young of RJC Yacht Sales and will be renamed XOXO. Built in aluminium by US yard Broward Marine, she was delivered in 1997...
Ferretti motor yacht Nena sold

The 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht Nena, listed for sale by Gianni Ricciardi at Forward Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Richard Gray of IYC. Delivered in 2015 as one of the Ferretti 960 series of fast planing yachts, she was built from a GRP hull and superstructure. Advanced Yacht Technology developed her naval architecture, while styling inside and out is by Zuccon International Project. Highly specified, she can accommodate up to ten guests split across five staterooms, including a master suite and four double cabins. Meanwhile, the crew quarters allow for a staff of up to five people.
Price drop on Westship motor yacht Cru

The 29.34 metre Westship motor yacht Cru, listed for sale by David Ross at Reel Deal Yachts, has had a price reduction of $200,000. Built in GRP by US yard Westship to a design by Jack Sarin, Cru was delivered in 1991 and most recently refitted in 2019. Accommodation is for six guests in three cabins comprising a full beam master suite, VIP suite and a twin, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
Leopard motor yacht Cassinella sold

The 30.5 metre Leopard motor yacht Cassinella, listed for sale by Will Noftsinger at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Hannah Wolstenholme of Edmiston & Company. Built in GRP by Italian superyacht builder Arno to a design by Andrea Bacigalupo as hull number four of the...
Sanlorenzo motor yacht Toute Sweet sold

The 36.5 metre motor yacht Toute Sweet, listed for sale by Sanlorenzo, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Michael Newton-Woof of Ventura Yachts and Pierre de Cancellis of Olympic Marine. With exterior styling and interior design by Francesco Paszkowski, Toute Sweet was built in GRP by Italian yard...
Yachting On Board: Krogen 48 AE

The Krogen 48 AE stands out as a liveaboard yacht that retains superior running characteristics, reliability, and exceptional seaworthiness and safety. The Krogen 48 AE from Kadey-Krogen Yachts stands out as a liveaboard yacht that retains superior running characteristics, reliability, and exceptional seaworthiness and safety. Yachting got onboard the 48 AE at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Check her out with us.
The most expensive yacht sales of 2021

The record-breaking 2020 brokerage performance has been eclipsed by the second year of the pandemic, with over 600 superyachts sold in 2021 so far, according to BOAT Pro data. BOAT rounds up the top ten most expensive sales of 2021, starting with Lürssen's 126.1 metre Octopus... Octopus. Was asking €235,000,000...
Ocea motor yacht Espiritu Santo sold

The 31 metre motor yacht Espiritu Santo, listed for sale by David Legrand and Eugenio Cannarsa at Fraser, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in aluminium by French yard OCEA to a design by Joubert-Nivelt, she was delivered in 2002 and for her maiden voyage crossed the Atlantic and Pacific oceans from Les Sables d'Olonne, France to Auckland, New Zealand and joined the fleet of vessels accompanying the America's Cup 2002/2003.
