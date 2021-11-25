Dominator motor yacht Hanaa for sale

The 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht Nena, listed for sale by Gianni Ricciardi at Forward Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Richard Gray of IYC. Delivered in 2015 as one of the Ferretti 960 series of fast planing yachts, she was built from a GRP hull and superstructure. Advanced Yacht Technology developed her naval architecture, while styling inside and out is by Zuccon International Project. Highly specified, she can accommodate up to ten guests split across five staterooms, including a master suite and four double cabins. Meanwhile, the crew quarters allow for a staff of up to five people.
Comments / 0