Dominator motor yacht Hanaa for sale

The 35.96 metre Millennium motor yacht Arthur’s Way has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Justin Nystedt at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by UAE yard Gulf Craft to a design by Frank Mulder, the yacht was delivered in 2003 as one of the yard's Millennium series. Up to nine guests are accommodated in four cabins, consisting of a split level master suite on the main deck with a king-sized bed facing a large plasma television screen and a walk-in wardrobe. Aft and below deck is a VIP suite with a queen-sized bed plus a double and a guest cabin with a full-sized bed and a single so it can sleep three. All cabins have full en suite bathroom facilities.

