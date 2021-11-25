21 Cozy Sweaters to Cuddle Up in This Winter

I'll be the first to admit that when it comes to winter dressing, I am always looking for the easiest way to stay warm while still dressing fashionably. But once the temperature drops below 40°, I'm ready to forfeit all of the outfits I planned in my head and opt for the warmest pieces in my closet instead. Since moving to a city with a colder climate, I've discovered the power that cashmere holds. The fabric can replace about two to three layers, which is reason enough for me to stock up on it. Everlane offers the perfect mixture of cashmere knitwear that feels both on-trend and timeless. The sweaters that I picked for you below are made with certified grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia. This cashmere is more durable, pills less, and gets softer with wear. How could I say no to that? I'm already planning all of my winter 'fits around these cashmere sweaters, so if you want in on the fun, just keep scrolling.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO