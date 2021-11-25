ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme Chevrolet Malibu Gets A Camaro ZL1 Face Swap

By Martin Bigg
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With General Motors shifting focus to crossovers and SUVs, the Chevrolet Malibu is living on borrowed time in the US. Reports suggest the Malibu will be discontinued in the US market after the current generation ends in 2024. In China, however, the Malibu is still proving popular as there is still...

