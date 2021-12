Za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend that contains sesame seeds, sumac, hyssop and oregano, plus various other herbs. This interesting blend of spices can be used on vegetables, meats or eggs, stirred into hummus, marinades, dips and salad dressings or added to your favorite recipes. Many recipes for making za'atar at home omit the hyssop, so that ingredient is optional. What will you use this easy za'atar recipe for?

