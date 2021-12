Masao Shirosaki, who is the director of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, has said in a recent interview that he would love the chance to make a brand new entry in the long-running series. As of late the Monkey Ball team have been working on remakes such as Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, so Mr. Shirosaki is itching to create a new Super Monkey Ball game. Mr. Shirosaki also says that he tries to read all the tweets that players have published regarding Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania because he is so grateful of the fans support and is genuinely interested to see what players think of the series in 2021.

