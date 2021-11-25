ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

TIM’s CEO ready to step aside to facilitate assessment of KKR’s bid – ANSA

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said on Thursday he was ready to step aside in order...

UniCredit mulls cutting 3,000 jobs under new plan – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit is considering cutting 3,000 jobs through voluntary exits under a new strategic plan the Italian lender is due to present on Dec. 9, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The majority of the job cuts will affect corporate centres, the sources added. (Reporting...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan reported to back KKR's bid for Telecom Italia with $51B of financing

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.5%) is committing to support KKR's (KKR -2.4%) proposal to buy Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) (NYSE:TI.A) with EUR 45B ($51B) in financing, Reuters says, citing an article in Italian daily Il Messaggero. In a letter of commitment, the bank said it's prepared to increase the commitment to higher...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

KKR Bids for Telecom Italia

New York-based private equity firm KKR is taking aim at Italy’s biggest telecommunications company with a takeover bid for Telecom Italia. Earlier this month, Telecom Italia announced it may seek to renegotiate its $1.1 billion deal with DAZN to distribute Serie A broadcasts after Telecom posted disappointing earnings results. Formerly...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Klarna CEO wary of investor shortsightedness as firm eyes future public listing

(Reuters) – The CEO of Swedish payments firm Klarna said he is wary of the short-term focus of public markets and the tendency of some activist hedge funds to dictate corporate direction while lacking deep industry knowledge, but told Reuters that his firm plans to go public eventually. Klarna https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/payments-firm-klarnas-jan-sep-losses-grow-soured-credits-2021-11-26,...
BUSINESS
Local
Michigan Business
businesstravelnews.com

As Cvent Readies Public Move, CEO Aggarwal Assesses Hybrid Path

Meetings management titan Cvent in July announced that it planned to go public during the fourth quarter of 2021 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II, a blank check company formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group. Cvent, founded in 1999, had been public once before but Vista Equity Partners took it private in 2016 when it bought the company for $1.65 billion. With the SPAC, other companies can invest in Cvent at $10 per share, a figure that values the company at $5.3 billion and could provide about $800 million in cash. Among those investors are Fidelity Management & Research Co., Hedosophia, Oaktree Capital Management and virtual conferencing giant Zoom Video Communications. Cvent founder and CEO Reggie Aggarwal spoke with BTN senior editor Donna M. Airoldi in late November and said the company planned to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange the morning of Dec. 9. He also talked about the benefits of going public and the future of the meetings industry. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

JPMorgan to back KKR’s 45 billion euro financing in TIM deal -paper

MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. fund KKR’s proposal to buy Telecom Italia (TIM) includes a letter of commitment by JPMorgan to support the 45 billion euros ($51 billion) financing needed for the deal, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported. JPMorgan said in the letter it was ready to lift its commitment above...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Inditex founder’s daughter to become chairwoman, CEO stepping aside

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish fashion retailer giant Inditex said on Tuesday Marta Ortega, the daughter of its founder, will take over as chairwoman of the group in April with a new CEO, as a last step of a generational handover started a decade ago. She will replace Pablo Isla, who took...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote...
BUSINESS
#Kkr#Ansa#Ceo#Reuters#Telecom Italia#Ansa News Agency
Reuters

KKR offer prompts Telecom Italia board showdown over CEO's future

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia faces another boardroom showdown after Luigi Gubitosi told them he was ready to quit as chief executive if that helped speed their decision over KKR’s takeover proposal. The board of Telecom Italia (TIM), which meets at 1400 GMT on Friday, will also discuss...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TIM's top investor Vivendi digs in after KKR's approach

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it intended to stay in the group for the long haul, signalling to KKR (KKR.N) it could hamper the U.S. fund's takeover plans for the Italian phone company. Vivendi has criticised KKR's 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion)...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Unilever names new chief legal and supply chain officers

(Reuters) – Dove soap maker Unilever Plc announced on Wednesday two changes to its top leadership, bringing in new hires to replace its chief legal and chief supply chain officers. Reginaldo Ecclissato, executive vice president of Mexico, Central America and Greater Caribbean will replace Marc Engel as chief supply chain...
BUSINESS
Business
Economy
geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Thyssenkrupp on track with restructuring, sees higher margins

BERLIN (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp said on Thursday it expects mid-term adjusted margins of 4-6% as its restructuring programme progresses, adding it is looking into options for its marine systems, cement plants and chemicals divisions. The group is considering partnerships and consolidation or a stand-alone scenario for its marine systems division and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wtvbam.com

Universal Hydrogen CEO sees jetmakers backing new fuel

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus and Boeing Co will launch all-new successors to their best-selling single-aisle jets powered by hydrogen from around the middle of next decade, the head of a U.S. company that champions the fuel told Reuters. The prediction by Paul Eremenko, chief executive of Universal Hydrogen, counters assertions...
PARIS TOWNSHIP, MI
wtvbam.com

Developing nations need to take steps to limit hit from local debt overhauls -IMF

LONDON (Reuters) – Restructuring local sovereign debt burdens will likely play an increasingly important part in emerging markets, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), though governments need to take measures to limit the hit on local banks and investors. The share of debt issued by developing nations in their...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Eurogroup head Donohoe confident recovery can be sustained despite Omicron

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The head of Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Paschal Donohoe is confident that the continent’s recovery can be sustained into next year even if the Omicron variant requires new public health measures, he told the Reuters Next conference. “It is very early days in terms of...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Australia’s Afterpay delays meeting to vote on Square deal

(Reuters) – Australian buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd on Thursday said it had decided to delay a shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition by Square Inc, pending regulatory approval from Spanish central bank. The scheme meeting, which was scheduled for Dec. 6, will be delayed until the new year, with...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

China's Spark Education withdraws its planned IPO

Spark Education Ltd. said Wednesday it is withdrawing its initial public offering registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission citing current market conditions. "In light of the current capital markets condition, the Company is considering other alternatives and has determined not to proceed at this time with the offering and sale of the securities proposed to be covered by the Registration Statement," the company said in a filing. The Chinese company, which offers K-12 after-school tutoring, had applied for an IPO in July with plans to list on Nasdaq. Shortly after, the Chinese government cracked down on after-school tutoring companies.
EDUCATION

