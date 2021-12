Jimmy Graham knows he’s near the end. He’s not sure how much longer he can cling to his football career, but fresh off his 35th birthday, he sees it fading. Every great athlete must grapple with the stage at which their physical abilities decline and the sport seems to be sweeping them out the door, and only some handle it with graceful self-awareness. Some are in denial, refusing to see the signs. Others pivot to a different style of play or shift to a more specialized role.

