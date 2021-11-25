ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in one-car crash on Route 2

By Zach Murdock, Hartford Courant
 6 days ago

A 20-year-old East Hartford man died early Thursday morning after a one-car crash on Route 2.

Quincy Rahim Hankerson was the passenger in an Infiniti G35 that lost control just before 1 a.m. Thursday and crashed on westbound Route 2 near Exit 4, according to a state police report.

Troopers do not know why the car lost control but found it crossed the highway to the left and struck a metal guide rail on the median before coming to a stop, state police said.

The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but Hankerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashboard camera video driving through the area around the time of the crash to contact Trooper First Class John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or via email at john.wilson@ct.gov .

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com .

Hartford, CT
