A Rash of Christmas Lights, The Man Behind The Lights At Lawson Farms. You could say there’s a rash of Christmas lights in the Midlothian neighborhood of Lawson Farms. As in Mark Rash’s display. To say it is bright and brilliant would be an understatement. While it may not be seen from space, it is certainly a sight for those fortunate enough to make their way to his address at 257 Noble Nest Dr.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO